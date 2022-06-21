A player from Poland was excluded from his national team for playing in Russia and will miss the World Cup in Qatar

The Polish Maciej Rybus during a commitment of his selection in the last European Championship. Photo: REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev

the polish defender Maciej Rybuscriticized for having decided remain in the Russian championship despite the invasion of Ukraine, it was excluded from the national team and the preparations for the World Cup to be held in Qatar from November. This was announced by the Polish Football Federation (PZPN) through an official statement published on its official channels.

The 32-year-old center-back has just signed with Moscow Spartak after having worn the jersey for five years Locomotive of the Russian capital. In this sense, the coach, Czeslaw Michniewiczindicated that “Due to his situation with the club, he will not be called up for the national team’s concentration in September and will not be taken into account when preparing the list for the Qatar World Cup.”, reported the PZPN in a brief document. Maciej Rybus, con 66 international matches, He is one of the most experienced defenders of Poland.

After the military invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army, the past February 24th, Poland there was refused to play in March his semifinal of the World Cup qualifying playoff contra Russia. And a few days later, FIFA suspended the Russian team from all international competitions.

Poland will be the closing rival of the group stage for the Argentine team on Wednesday, November 30 in the Lusail Stadium: both make up Group C of the Qatar World Cup along with Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

The classification for Qatar World Cup 2022 presented many problems Poland. She was an underdog to win her group in the Qualifiers by sharing it with England, and suffered until the last date, where he secured second place two points above Albania. In the next phase, he qualified for the match that culminated in the disqualification of Russia to later defeat 2-0 Sweden with category and thus ensure their passage to the next World Cup.

Czesław Michniewicz requires his players to be in excellent physical condition to fulfill one of the pillars of his tactics, which is be dominant and put a lot of pressure on the opponent, making sure you have no room to play your game. Another of the main characteristics is that he likes to play with two strikers to get the best out of the team’s banner, Robert Lewandowski.

“The absolutely basic element of our attacking game has to be to feed Lewandowski and the other attackers,” he explained at various news conferences. And he added about the privilege of having the Bayern Munich striker in the squad: “We cannot afford to waste this potential. Poland not only has the best ‘sniper’ in the world, but generally has a very high level of attackers to choose from.”

Poland is framed in Group C of the World Cup, together with Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

