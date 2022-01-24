A player from the Argentine national team, one step away from Barcelona: the key to unlocking the operation

Nicolás Tagliafico is wanted by Barcelona (EFE/EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN)



Nicolás Tagliafico could have a new destination in his career. Reports coming from Europe assure that the Barcelona has already made an offer to Ajax to take to the left back in the current transfer market. Although at the moment the negotiation presents some obstacles, everything indicates that the key to finalizing the operation lies in the strong intention of the player to move to the Spanish team.

In principle, from Barcelona they have made a proposal to achieve Tagliafico’s loan until the end of this season, that is, until mid-2022. This has been confirmed by a source who has had access to the conversations between the clubs to the agency EFE.

The Dutch press has reported that the biggest hurdle at the moment is that Ajax would not look favorably on a transfer and would seek a definitive transfer of the Argentine file to be able to enter money into their coffers and thus go in search of a replacement in the position.

It is in this context that Tagliafico’s intention to accept the Catalan club’s proposal acquires great relevance. So much EFE like the journalist Fabrizio Romano, specialist in signings, have indicated that the footballer emerged from Banfield pressures Ajax to accept the conditions of the Catalans and thus be able to announce in the coming days its landing in the complex Blaugrana.

The left back was summoned for the next matches of the Argentine team against Chile and Colombia (EFE / Martín Alipaz)

It should be noted that the 29-year-old has a contract with Ajax until 2023, although the Dutch club acquired the commitment to open the door for him if a great European club presented a good offer. And it is not the first time that Barça wants the Argentine: already in mid-2021 he had been on their radar, although the negotiations at that time did not advance.

Tagliafico has not had much continuity this season with Ajax and has only started six games. However, the coach of the Amsterdam team, Erik ten Hag, rejects his departure from the club. “I will definitely fight to keep itWith him there we have seven very good defenders. The moment he leaves, we will lose solidity in defense”, said the DT in the preview of the match that his team beat PSV 2-1 as a visitor this Sunday and in which the Argentine was on the bench of substitutes but did not enter.

Emerged from the bottom of banfield, Tagliafico had a passage through the Royal Murcia from Spain in 2012 and then returned to Drill for promotion to the first division. His good performances caught the attention of Independent, a club in which he became a great reference and with which he won the 2017 Copa Sudamericana. Ajax play since 2018.

The left back is one of those summoned by Lionel Scaloni for the matches that the Argentine team will face against Chile Y Colombia in the continuity of the Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. With the ticket to the big event already in his pocket, Tagliafico appears as one of the players who would have his place almost assured at the event that will be played in November of this year in Asian lands.

