A player of the Argentine national team, about to put himself under the orders of Diego Simeone at Atlético de Madrid

Nahuel Molina one step away from signing for Atletico de Madrid



The Argentine international side Nahuel Molina is already in Madrid for seal his bond with Diego Simeone’s Atlético. In the absence of the official announcement, the footballer was shown arriving in the Spanish capital this Monday to pass the medical check-up and join the mattress.

This was stated by the agency Efewho shared a video on their social networks from the moment in which the former Boca Juniors arrived Terminal 4 From the airport Adolfo Suarez of Madrid. At the same time, he detailed that “The rojiblanco team will pay around 20 million euros to Udinese”.

The 24 year old he wasn’t even part of the call for the friendly match against Bayer Leverkusen that the Italian team played last Thursday despite the fact that everything indicated that it was going to be in the starting line-up.

“It is the subject of an important negotiation, for which the coach preferred to continue giving minutes to Soppy, a player of the future who made an important performance”, explained at the end of the 2-1 defeat, Pierpaolo Marino, sporting director of Udinese, in statements collected on the official website of the club.

Nahuel Molina did not play the last preseason game with Udinese (Reuters)

“I am very happy, I want to wait to do the medical review to be able to be a new player of the Atléticoso I’m very happy”, said Nahuel Molina, whose transfer should be completed in the next few hours to put himself under the orders of his compatriot Diego Simeone.

Football player he had participated in the three previous friendlies of this preseason of Udinese, in the most recent, four days ago, came out as a starter and played an hour of meetingwhile negotiations continued between his club, where he has played for the last two seasons, and Atlético de Madrid, in an operation that will include, in turn, the transfer to the Italian club of Nehuén Pérezwho already played on loan there last season, if everything finally goes as planned.

Waiting for the incorporation of Nahuel Molina, Atlético had responded to his four outings (Luis Suarez, Hector Herrera, Sime Vrsaljko and Benjamin Lecomte) with two reinforcements: center midfielder Axel Witsel (free due to the end of his relationship with Borussia Dortmund) and winger Samuel Lino, in exchange for around six million from Gil Vicente (Portugal).

The right back is one of Lionel Scaloni’s regulars in the Argentine team (Reuters)

He was missing the right side, which will be Nahuel Molina. in that position Daniel Wass no convention and the output of Sime Vrsaljko forced to act quickly. However, what decided the possible arrival of the Argentine was Kieran Trippier’s departure in the winter market to Newcastle, since his departure left a void in that area that had to be covered with other names, including Marcos Llorente, who from now on will return to occupy more advanced positions, where he is much more decisive.

Among all these circumstances, the right side was a priority position for Atlético in this summer market. He is already on his way to solving it with Nahuel Molina. He is the one chosen by Simeone.

