A player spends 4,000 euros on Diablo Immortal… and doesn’t get legendary loot

American streamer Quin69 has invested thousands of dollars and hasn’t gotten the best items.

After having advanced its premiere, we can now download Diablo Immortal, the new RPG, for free on our mobile devices or PC free to play de Blizzard for iOS, Android and computers that is generating some controversy in recent hours due to its monetization system.

Although the title has the typical free to play model in the industry, users have complained about the excess of microtransactions that can be carried out. Others, like the streamer Quin69, have wanted to put it to the test investing 4,000 euros out of your pocket right in the game.

What has been the surprise of the live show of more than 13 hours? That, in half a day investing time and money in Diablo Immortal, he has not obtained a single legendary gem 5 star We are talking about the rare elements that help to power up different objects and that are obtained randomly.

5 star gems are the hardest to getAlthough the five stars are the most difficult to obtain, it is striking that he has not achieved any with spending over $4,000 on loot boxes. The gems can also be achieved by playing, but the possibilities are significantly increased if we decide to go through the box, something that has not happened in this case.

Despite all the controversy regarding the monetization system, it must be made clear that the playable proposal is convincing the majority of users. Diablo Immortal is available on mobile through iOS and Android, but also on PC, where you will need to meet certain minimum and recommended requirements to play it.

