A player who is on Scaloni’s radar would sign for a Premier League club three months before the World Cup in Qatar

Marcos Senesi, who rejected Italy to defend the Argentina shirt, would leave Feyenoord to go to Bournemouth (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

All the cannons of the Argentine team, after ending a long drought by winning the Copa América, aim to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in optimal conditions (it will take place from November 21 to December 18).

Although Lionel Scaloni seems to have practically closed the list of soccer players in his head, the players do not relax and seek to reach the maximum event of this sport in the best way. Some athletes chose to change the air to have continuity and others moved on to more competitive leagues.

One of those who would be close to joining this list would be the defender Marcos Senesiwho had his debut with the major last July, when the Albiceleste thrashed Estonia 5-0 in Sadar Pamplona with five goals from Lionel Messi. The central marker entered the 17th minute of the complement by Lautaro Martínez. He also had a stint in the youth, since he played in the 2017 South Korea U-20 World Cup.

It is worth remembering that the native of Concordia, Entre Ríos, he rejected the possibility of putting on the shirt of the Nazionale of Italy despite the call and insistence of coach Roberto Mancini.

According to the journalist specializing in the pass market, Fabrizio Romano, Senesi, 25, reached a contractual agreement with Athletic Football Club Bournemouthone of the newly promoted to the English Premier League.

The next step is for those from Dorset to confirm the transaction with Feyenoord, something that would be very advanced. TyC Sports add that the English offered to pay about 15 million euros, plus bonuses, to the Dutch for the pass of the man emerged from the San Lorenzo quarry.

Marcos Senesi, who in his three seasons in the Netherlands was runner-up in the UEFA Europa Conference League, played for the Rotterdam outfit 82 times, scoring 6 goals.

So far Bournemouth’s main move on their return to the English elite has been the signing of Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough. They also closed the landings of Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell.

The other footballers who are within the radar of the technical director Lionel Scaloni and changed clubs for this season were Ángel Di María (Juventus), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid), Julián Álvarez (Manchester City), Lucas Alario (Eintracht Frankfurt), Enzo Fernández (Benfica) and Agustín Marchesín (Celta de Vigo).

The albicelestes who still have an uncertain future are Giovani Lo Celso (he is not taken into account in Tottenham), Leandro Paredes (he runs from behind in PSG and Juventus is looking for him) or Mauro Icardi (he is not a priority for the DT and the coach wants him). monza)

KEEP READING:

“Private affairs”: the reason why Icardi was not summoned to the PSG match in the midst of the new scandal with Wanda Nara

Mascherano’s U20 Argentine team beat Levante 2-0 and will play the final of the L’Alcudia tournament

Enzo Fernández scored another goal at Benfica and puts pressure on Lionel Scaloni