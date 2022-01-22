A PlayStation controller with hideable thumbsticks? Sony registers a patent that points to it

The proposal would allow the sticks to be hidden to guarantee greater control protection.

PlayStation does not waste time, and that is why it usually surprises us with patents really innovative. We’ve seen ideas that aim to help players in their games, and you’ve also come up with proposals that try to further expand the possibilities in your games. On this occasion, Sony focuses exclusively on the field of knobs and files a patent that would try proteger los sticks thereof.

Have you ever gotten a controller stick caught on anything else? Well, PlayStation has the solution to this problem: a control that would allow hide said levers. Coindipender has echoed this information in which, looking at the images that accompany the registration of the patent, a really interesting design is presented. strange compared to what we have seen in the industry.

If we study the sketches a bit, it could be seen that the idea of ​​PlayStation is that the sticks can sink in to avoid unexpected and frustrating hookup situations. As usual in this class of records, this does not mean that Sony is putting all its efforts into creating a new controller, since few proposals really go ahead.

And it is not the first time that the Japanese company values ​​the creation of innovative controls. Leaving aside those that are on the market, in November he registered an idea for a controller that could be played on mobile devices. However, it is possible that the most notorious news in this field is that of a backward compatibility patent, which in turn has joined the rumors of a supposed Game Pass for PlayStation platforms.

