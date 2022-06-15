A Podcast for Listeners to Help Real Unsolved Homicide Cases: Police in This County Cheer on the Format

In the world of the podcast we can find programs of all kinds. Entertainment, learning, diversity of thematic programs, and a long etcetera. However, in addition to leaving something interesting in the background, they can also be very useful. And if not tell the people at the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Annapolis. And it is that they have launched a podcast to try to solve real cases with the help of listeners.

The podcast is called ‘The Crime Journal’, and was created by the department itself to obtain new information on any of the 82 deadlocked homicide cases in the county. From the department they believe that the interest in this type of unsolved cases could help obtain new information about some of them.

A podcast to encourage ‘Internet detectives’



Imagen: The Washington Post

The department hopes the podcast will attract “Internet sleuths” to come forward with their own theories, something that could help them move cases forward. Lieutenant Jacklyn Davis, who leads the media relations department, had this to say:

“Many times, the public and general citizens watch the news at night and forget about it unless it touches them personally. Introducing additional information about older cases in the public sphere could jog a witness’s memory or provide clues.” from other sources.”

The first of its episodes had Chris Anderson as host, belonging to the police force of the Anne Arundel department who was able to participate in the HBO series ‘The city is ours’, and who will be a regular on the podcast. “They start digging, they start looking at things, and the next thing they know, a man or woman sitting at home behind their keyboard, they’re solving a 30-year-old cold case, doing research on the Internet,Anderson said.

The episode dealt with the case of a 63-year-old former teacher who was found dead in her vehicle in 2011. In it, Anderson interviews a former detective who was offering information on the case.

It is not the first time that the authorities have used the podcast format as a means of investigation, although according to The Washington Post, Anne Arundel’s is one of the few local departments to try their luck with it. The FBI, for example, has also had several podcasts for years as a means of investigation, to warn about the most wanted people, or to tell some stories.

This and many other podcasts follow in the footsteps of ‘Serial’, a great reference on how a podcast can help gather information in real criminal investigations. If we go to fiction, the most recent thing we have is ‘Only murders in the building’, where a trio of friends go into the creation of a podcast to try to solve a crime in their building.

Via | Twitter