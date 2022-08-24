A police officer confessed to covering up the murder of Breonna Taylor, one of the deaths that promoted Black Lives Matter

View of a mural in honor of Breonna Taylor in Maryland (USA). EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo/File



Police officer from Louisville (Kentucky, USA) Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty Tuesday to having falsified the court order that led to the operation in which African-American Breonna Taylor died in 2020., and of having subsequently made up a false story to cover up the guilt. The agent, 35 years old, is the first person found guilty in Taylor’s deathwhich triggered a wave of protests against the Police throughout the country.

At the beginning of August, the United States Government charged four agents and former agents, including Goodlett, with violating Taylor’s civil rightswho was shot to death in March 2020 during an anti-drug operation at his home, where no drugs were found. US Attorney GeneralMerrick Garland, announced at a press conference those accusations against workers and former employees of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.

Kenneth Walker III was Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend when she was murdered (REUTERS/Jon Cherry/File)

The US Department of Justice has charged Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett and Kyle Meany with violating Taylor’s civil rights.26 years old, for using an affidavit they knew to be false to obtain a search warrant for their home to carry out the raid that resulted in his death. The raid occurred within the framework of an anti-drug operation, where the police requested several search warrants for several houses.

In the case of Taylor’s house, Garland explained that the defendants “falsely” affirmed that some packages related to the drug trafficking network had arrived there. Once the raid got under way, officers broke into Taylor’s home, where the woman was with someone else, her boyfriend, who legally owned a firearm and who thought the officers were intruders trying to rob, for which opened fire on them, the attorney general noted.

The United States Department of Justice indicted four police officers for their role in the death of the young African-American Breonna Taylor, who has become an icon of the Black Lives Matter anti-racist movement.

The fourth defendant is Brett Hankisonwho, according to the US attorney general, allegedly “moved from the entrance to the side of the apartment and fired ten more shots through the window and sliding glass door, both covered with blinds and curtains.”

Taylor’s death on March 13, 2020 occurred months before the murder of African-American George Floyd, in May of that same year, which triggered the largest wave of protests and race riots in the US since the 1960s the last century.

