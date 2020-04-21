A Potential Love Triangle Emerges – Variety

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn if in case you have not but watched the second episode of “The Bachelor Presents: Hearken to Your Coronary heart.”

Week 1 of “The Bachelor Presents: Hearken to Your Coronary heart” left the mansion in good spirits and even numbers: eight males and eight girls remained as they coupled off to keep away from elimination. However week 2 started with warning from host Chris Harrison that that’s not how it might proceed, as newcomers could be arriving to shake up the established order.

Matt Ranaudo, who was saved the week earlier than from Cheyenne Arnell, set the scene, describing the strongest {couples}: “Bri [Strauss] and Chris [Watson] are just about selecting out the names of their youngsters at this level; Danny [Padilli] and Bekah [Purifoy] are actually shut as properly, and Jamie [Gabrielle] and Trevor [Holmes] have a extremely good connection occurring,” he stated.

Jamie and Trevor got the primary date of the week, the place she invited him to sing along with her at Venice seaside. “I can’t see something going fallacious,” she confessed to the digicam.

In the meantime, again on the mansion, “one thing fallacious” arrived, as newcomer Natascha Bessez was launched to the home. After assembly the remainder of the solid, she admitted to figuring out Trevor’s ex-girlfriend, who she stated dated him for 2 and a half years earlier than Trevor allegedly cheated.

After Trevor and Jamie returned to the home, Natascha shortly confronted him and urged him to inform Jamie the reality. He argued that he by no means bodily cheated on his ex, however instructed Jamie about his previous regardless. Regardless of telling him that dishonest was a “deal breaker” for her, she determined to proceed their relationship.

Bri and Chris — one of many solely interracial {couples} from any of the “The Bachelor” associates — got the second date of the week at Guitar Middle. The 2 spent the night time strumming devices and spitting lyrics forwards and backwards earlier than they’d a heart-to-heart. Bri, who was engaged a 12 months in the past, recounted her emotional breakup earlier than she confessed that she was “falling in love” with Chris.

Sheridan Reed was given the third date of the week, inviting Julia Rae to the iHeartRadio studios to carry out stay on-air. Whereas the 2 paired off in the course of the first episode, Julia had additionally expressed emotions for fellow contestant Brandon Mills.

Brandon turned out to be a scorching commodity, as Savannah McKinley invited him on the fourth date of the week, which sparked jealous tears from Mel Taevin. Two extra arrivals — Texans Mariana Jasel and Ruby Jane — additionally expressed their very own curiosity in him.

The week of dates culminated to the second rose ceremony. With 11 girls and eight males, three contestants have been prone to elimination.

The struggle for Brandon’s consideration continued, as Mel, Julia and Savannah all pulled him apart. Nevertheless, in the course of the elimination ceremony, he in the end picked Savannah. The three extra {couples} who got dates did the identical: Chris saved Bri, Trevor chosen Jamie, and Sheridan picked Julia. As well as, Matt gave his rose to Rudi after their reconciliation, Danny paired off with Bekah, and newcomers Ruby and Natascha have been saved by Gabe Brown and Ryan Neal, respectively. Mel, Cheynne and Mariana have been left for elimination.

Whereas certainly one of Brandon’s suitors was eradicated, he stored himself open to a love triangle after approaching Julia after the ceremony to maintain his choices open.

“Hearken to Your Coronary heart” airs Mondays at eight p.m. on ABC.