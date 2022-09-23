“A price drop is history of the past”, the CEO of NVIDIA destroys the desire of the players

Jen-Hsun Huang has answered several questions where she reviews the status of the new generation of graphics.

The presentation of the new generation of graphics cards has surprised to many users, and perhaps because of the aspect that matters most to the players, its price. Of course, his statements have not gone unnoticed and on the part of NVIDIA they have come to stir up the hornet’s nest more before the desire of the players for possible price drop of graphics cards.

The idea that the chip will go down in price is a story of the past.Jen-Hsun Huang, CEO de NVIDIAJen-Hsun Huang has answered some questions after the presentation of the RTX 4000 that the Digital Trends medium has been in charge of collecting. The CEO of NVIDIA has been very blunt: “The idea that the chip will go down in price is a story of the past.” He has been asked about the prices of his graphics cards and leaves an enigmatic message: “Moore’s Law is dead“.

This law refers to the possibility of obtaining the same power the higher by one lower price every two years because the number of transistors in a microprocessor is doubled. “A 12-inch wafer is much more expensive today”, reveals the CEO of the green company. Everything seems to indicate that one of the main reasons for the rise in NVIDIA prices is the cost increase when manufacturing the GRU.

It also emphasizes the generational and performance improvement: “At the same price level, our performance with Ada Lovelace is monumentally better. Better than the rest.” If the prices of the RTX 4000 do not seem right to us, we always have an alternative: “the 3080 It was, and still is, a great asset, and it will live on”.

A few days ago we told you that NVIDIA stopped having the EVGA assembler due to a supposed bad treatment. In addition, we also saw the sheer size of the RTX 4090 Founder’s Edition, and it may be one of the smallest compared to what other builders do because they can add a third fan. One of the most notable novelties is the arrival of DLSS 3, exclusive to the RTX 4000 which will include 35 games.

