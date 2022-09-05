A private plane from Spain crashed in the Baltic Sea

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Jets Textron Cessna M2 y XLS+ Gen 2. Chad Slattery/Handout via REUTERS

An Austrian-registered private jet crashed into the Baltic Sea today after flying erratically. and without radio about 3,500 kilometers from the Spanish city of Jerez de la Frontera with four people on board and bound for the German airport in Cologne / Bonn, reported the media.

According to the newspaper Bild, it is a Cessna with the flight number OE-FGR that after takeoff reported cabin pressure problems.

Shortly after crossing the Iberian Peninsula, already in France, contact with the device was lost.

Two Spanish and French fighters took off to check the situation of the private aircraftbut the pilots could not distinguish any person neither in the cabin nor in the plane.

The four occupants of the private jet are of German nationality.three of them from the same family with temporary residence in Zahara de los Atunes (Cádiz).

A German businessman related to the aeronautical sector was traveling on the private flight, they have informed EFE research sources.

The connection with the plane was interrupted around 5:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. GMT).

At least one Eurofighter fighter jet took off from Rostock air base to accompany the “ghost” Cessna and find out what was going onbut was also unable to obtain information and was diverted after the German island of Rügen, in the Baltic Sea, adds the newspaper.

Next, a Danish F16 fighter escorted the “ghost flight” and the pilots witnessed how the plane went into a spin and crashed off the Latvian coast of the Baltic Sea.

The Swedish coastguard dispatched rescue planes, boats and a helicopter to the crash site.

Marine and air assets from Sweden and Latvia participate in the search tasks from the wreckage of the plane.

the austrian agency WHAT cites a Swedish air safety expert who considers it possible that the occupants of the plane were rendered unconscious by the lack of oxygen in the cabin due to a leak.

“Unfortunately, we have to confirm that in the early afternoon a plane from Spain crossed German airspace and crashed in the Baltic Sea off Latvia,” the German Air Force reported, adding that several German Eurofighters had previously escorted the aircraft. apparatus.

