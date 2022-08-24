A pro-Russian chief in Zaporizhzhia was killed when an explosive exploded in his car

Ivan Sushko suffered a car bomb attack



The pro-russian chief of the Military-Civil Administration of the Ukrainian town of Mikhailovkain the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, partially occupied by Russia, died on Wednesday when an explosive device exploded in his car, according to members of the provincial council appointed by the Kremlin.

“August 24, 2022 will go down in the history of Mikhailovka and the entire Zaporizhzhia region as a tragic date. In this day, Ivan Sushko He died as a result of a deliberate explosion of his car by the terrorists of (Ukrainian President Volodimir) Zelensky,” Vladimir Rogov, a member of the pro-Russian council of the Ukrainian province, denounced on his Telegram channel.

As indicated, Surveillance cameras captured the moment of the car explosion, in which Sushkó traveled with his adopted daughter to take her to the nursery. “Fortunately the girl survived and was not seriously injured”, stated Rogov.

The car in which Sushko was traveling, moments after the explosion

It is the latest in a series of assassinations of Russian-installed officials in occupied areas of Ukraine, as part of the Ukrainian counter-offensive and partisans behind enemy lines. In the neighboring Kherson region, the deputy head of the city of Nova Kajovka was shot dead in his home on August 6.

Mykhailivka has a population of 11,000 inhabitants.

The spokesman for the Zaporizhzhia region said Sushko was a “devout patriot of his native land and believed in the future together with Russia.”

“This young man was one of the first to join us to fight against fascism, against Ukrainian nationalism. Unfortunately, the terrorists caught him by placing an explosive under the car,” Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Russian-appointed regional administration, wrote in his Telegram.

Ivan Sushko

“The enemies who act today against the people of Ukraine, against the inhabitants of the Liberated Region of Zaporizhzhia will be found and punished,” he added.

New counter phase

Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Oleksi Reznikov, said Tuesday that the worst of the war scenarios has been left behind and now kyiv is in a new phase of “stabilization” of the situation to counterattack.

“We are in a stage of stabilization in the whole battlefield or in the fronts with small movements of the units, making a lot of good deterrence movements”, Reznikov said in an interview for CNN.

This “new stage” of the war, he explained, will allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch new counteroffensives “in other directions”, for which he has asked his international partners not to fall into that “fatigue syndrome” that occurs when these types of armed conflicts continue.

Reznikov noted that this “fatigue syndrome” is “one of the main threats” to Ukraine during the war with Russia. “We have to address it, communicate and talk to our partners because it is “very dangerous for us”.

More help from the US

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Wednesday almost $3 billion in military aid to kyivas Ukraine commemorates its independence and six months after Russia invaded the country.

“I am proud to announce our largest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion in weapons and equipment to be delivered through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.”Biden said in a statement.

Biden said the aid will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery and ammunition systems, drones and other equipment “to ensure that it can continue to defend itself in the long term.”

(With information from EFE, Reuters, Europa Press, AFP)

