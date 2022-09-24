A professional jeweler recreates the Frostmourne sword from Warcraft by spending 700 hours using gold and silver

After hundreds of hours this weapon is beautifully detailed and looks really amazing.

We have previously highlighted the good work of some artists in Final Fantasy IX through digital creation, but it is also surprising what they can do true professionals. Now we’re talking about what an entire artist has done with an item from the Warcraft universe. In the video you can see the jeweler’s dedication in leaving a perfect product.

The jeweler has used gold and silver to recreate this sword in great detail after dedicating 700 hoursA professional jeweler has uploaded to his YouTube channel how he dedicates 700 hours to recreate the sword of Frostmourne from Warcraft to real life. An aspect that denotes the quality of the product is the use of gold and silver. Both metals are melted so that the professional can give them the shape he wants so that the weapon contains great detail.

Image directly extracted from the Youtube video.

Currently he only has one video on the YouTube channel, but everything points to will continue doing works of this caliber. Likewise, the jeweler has a web page that is one more demonstration of the quality of their products. Moreover, in the comments the professional thanks for the support that the video has had and request ideas for your next masterpiece.

In regards to this universe, Warcraft 3: Reforged prepares to break the silence and will announce news very soon. The initial product was a nightmare for the developers. As for World of Warcraft, we know that Blizzard has canceled a mobile WOW MMORPG, according to Bloomberg.

3D Games Discord

More about: Warcraft III: Reforged and Warcraft.