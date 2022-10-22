A project that recognizes animals as sentient beings advances in the Chilean parliament

The initiative seeks to modify in the Chilean Civil Code the indication that treats animals as “things” or “movable property”

A project that aims to recognize animals as “sentient beings” has advanced in the Chilean Congress and could soon be law.

The initiative seeks to modify in the Chilean Civil Code the indication that treats animals as “things” or “movable property”. The idea is that through this change they are granted respect, wellness y protection.

In its process by the national parliament, the Environment Commission of the Chamber of Deputies dispatched the project to the Chamber for further discussion. In this session, the indications that seek to establish that animals are sentient beings and that they are protected by special statutes were approved. The legal regime of goods and things will also be applicable to them, but only if it is compatible with their nature.

The initiative maintains that the possessor, the owner or whoever is the owner must exercise their rights over it and take care of it. For this reason, it is that he must respect “his quality of being sentient, ensuring his well-being according to the characteristics of each species.”

For Cristian Apiolaza, leader of the #NoSonFurniture campaign, “the modification of the current legal status of ‘things’ that animals have and their recognition as ‘sentient beings’ is a fundamental step to favorably change the lives of non-human animals”.

a popular project

Since 2015, this project has been promoted in Chile, which has gone through various situations. In that year, the “No Son Muebles” campaign of the Vegetarianos Hoy Foundation began and in 2019 a bill was presented in order to modify the legal classification that animals receive.

The “They are not furniture” campaign enjoys great popular support and in October 2020, more than 190,000 people signed for animals to be included in the text of the Constitutional Convention.

For this reason, article 131 of the constitutional proposal rejected by Chile established that “animals are subject to special protection. The State will protect them, recognizing their sentiment and the right to live a life free from abuse”, and that “the State and its organs will promote an education based on empathy and respect for animals”.

