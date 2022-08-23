A prosecutor in Argentina requested 12 years in prison for Vice President Cristina Kirchner for a corruption investigation

The prosecutor investigating a system of corruption related to public works in Argentina requested on Monday a sentence of 12 years for the current vice president Cristina Kirchnerwho ruled the country at the time of the events.

federal prosecutor Diego Luciani said that the Peronist leader -accused along with other former officials- committed the crimes of fraudulent administration to the detriment of the State and of leading an illicit association to divert public funds during their presidencies, between 2007 and 2015.

“It is probably the biggest corruption scheme ever known in the country”, said the prosecutor during his argument, broadcast live on the internet.

Luciani also requested the confiscation of assets involved in the crimes for a total of almost $1 billion and the perpetual disqualification of Fernández from holding public office.

The investigation seeks to establish whether Fernández and other officials of his management favored firms of businessman Lázaro Báez at the time of tendering dozens of public works in Patagonia, many of which could have been overpriced or would not have been completed.

Many experts suspect that the allegedly diverted capital would have returned to the hands of the Kirchner family through their companies.

“The National Government condemns the judicial and media persecution against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner”, pointed out the management of President Alberto Fernández through a statement. “None of the acts attributed to the former president have been proven,” he added.

The sentence will be known in monthsaccording to local media, although Fernández could appeal it to higher courts, which would take years for the final verdict.

However, a sentence this year could affect the chances of the center-left ruling party in the presidential elections at the end of 2023.

(With information from Reuters)

