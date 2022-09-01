A protein could be key to stopping COVID, according to a study

A protease, important in the life cycle of the virus, was put at the center of the scene by scientists for the design of drugs for COVID-19 / EFE/Jorge Torres/File



A protein seems to have become a promising target for possible new drugs antivirals against him SARS-CoV-2. It is a protease, a type of enzyme that breaks down proteins into smaller ones or smaller protein units, such as peptides or amino acids. Due to its importance for the life cycle of the virus, Mproone of the names by which it is known in the scientific world, was put center stage by scientists for the drug design for COVID-19.

In this area of ​​research, scientists studying this enzyme at body temperatures ranging from very cold to warm discovered subtle structural changes that offer clues to how it works . The findings, published in IUCrJthe journal of the International Union of Crystallography, may inspire the design of new drugs to counteract COVID-19 and possibly help prevent future coronavirus pandemics.

Daniel Keedystructural biologist at City University of New York (CUNY), who conducted the study in collaboration with scientists from the US State Department at the Brookhaven National Energy Laboratory, noted that “no previous study has analyzed this coronavirus enzyme at body temperature. Most of the structures to date have come from frozen samples, far from the temperatures at which molecules operate inside living cells. If you’re working at physiological temperature, you should get a more realistic picture of what happens during an actual infection, because that’s where the biology happens. ”.

In fact, his team used temperature as a tool. In many viral infections, including COVID-19, infected cells initially produce the functional proteins of a virus as a single connected chain of proteins. Proteases cut the pieces apart so that the individual proteins can be made and assembled into new copies of the virus. Finding a drug to deactivate it could stop COVID-19.

To study the enzyme’s structure, the researchers used a technique called X-ray crystallography at Brookhaven Lab’s National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II). . It is a facility that produces bright X-ray beams that, on a crystallized sample of a biological molecule, can reveal the three-dimensional arrangement of the atoms that compose it.

“The higher the temperature, the greater the chances of X-rays damaging the crystal.. To minimize damage, we rotate and move the crystal linearly as it passes through the X-rays. That spreads the X-ray dose over the entire length of the crystal,” explained study co-author Babak Andi, who operates the line of NSLS-II frontier macromolecular crystallography (FMX) light.

The small size of the X-ray beam in NSLS-II makes it possible to keep the beam focused on even the crystal’s smallest dimension, an edge that measures 10 to 20 millionths of a meter or less, while it rotates. “In addition, they work so fast that we can collect a complete dataset in just 10-15 seconds per sample, with good enough quality to resolve a structure before significant X-ray damage occurs.”

In the study the specialists used FMX to collect the first series of Mpro crystallographic data at five different temperatures, ranging from cryogenic (-137°C) to what is often referred to as “room temperature” in X-ray crystallography (~3.8°C) to physiological (36.6°C). They also studied the crystal at room temperature under high humidity.

They then fed the data into a computer simulator. The results revealed subtle changes, including greater flexibility in parts of the protein at higher temperatures. The team also saw some features that were unique to the enzyme under physiological conditions.

Most of the changes were not directly in the active area of ​​the enzyme, the part that is directly involved in cutting other proteins. “But the data suggest that localization could affect enzyme activity through a kind of remote control mechanism that is common in biological systems,” Keedy said. Disabling even those distant sites could potentially block enzyme function”.

“Mpro can be thought of as a kind of folded ribbon, made up of two identical halves (forming dimers) that come together symmetrically, like a handshake. The center of this handshake region (the “dimer interface”) is linked to the active site through a flexible loop region of the protein. At higher temperatures the ‘handshake’ grip changes – the two components readjust their grip a bit”, explained the scientist.

At the time he completed: “This tells us that, when the virus infects usthere may be some kind of communication through this curls between the dimer interface and the active site. If we could refine these molecules, optimize them, develop them, modify them, then we might have a new foothold to alter enzyme function. not at the active site, since essentially all antivirals for this protein are currently targeting there, but at a different site through a different mechanism. Our findings set the inspiration to explore this idea”.

