A Question Of Sport is getting a radio spin-off on 5 Live

The BBC has introduced A Question Of Sport, TVs longest-running sports activities quiz, is coming to BBC Radio 5 Live to entertain lockdown Britain.

Beginning at 2pm this Saturday (4th April), the present will see the return of staff captains Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson, who will every be joined by one visitor.

Nevertheless, whereas regular host Sue Barker gained’t be main proceedings, 5 Live sports activities presenter Mark Chapman might be sitting within the quizmaster’s chair.

The BBC says favorite Question Of Sport rounds, corresponding to The One Minute Spherical, and the dreaded Residence or Away, will return, whereas the enduring Thriller Visitor recreation will function as an alternative as an audio problem.

“I’m wanting ahead very a lot to going up towards Tuffers on BBC Radio 5 Live from Saturday,” stated Dawson. “Clearly it will likely be a bit completely different to what we’re used to on the TV however I hope we are able to unfold the QS pleasure even additional with this present. I’m nonetheless unsure how they’ll do the Image Board although?!”

Tufnell added: “Trying ahead to audiences all having the ability to get a double serving to of the present; Friday evening on TV with Sue in cost and Saturday afternoon on the radio! Tune in and let’s all have some much-needed enjoyable!”

Chapman additionally stated: “With Tuffers and Matt each captaining their groups from dwelling, something may occur, however I’m certain I’ll have a entire new stage of respect for Sue and her capability to maintain them in verify.”

The brand new present has been booked for 4 extra episodes, with extra instalments anticipated to be introduced in future.

A Question Of Sport will air at 2pm this Saturday on BBC Radio 5 Live Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.