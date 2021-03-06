A Quiet Place 2 Advances Its Release Date

After being pushed back in the past, the release date of A quiet place 2 it will finally arrive ahead of schedule. Thus, it will be released in theaters on May 28, 2021.

According to Variety, Paramount Pictures has changed the premiere of John Krasinski’s horror sequel from September 17, 2021 to May 28, 2021, which coincides with Memorial Day weekend. Separately, it also occupies the place previously held by Universal Pictures’ Fast 9 on the release schedule after that film’s release date was pushed back from May 28, 2021 to June 25, 2021.

A quiet place 2 has been subject to several changes in the release date. The film was originally scheduled for an international debut on March 18, 2020, with a UK debut scheduled for March 19 and a US release scheduled for March 20, but it was postponed a week before. its release. The sequel received a new release date of September 4, 2020, before moving to April 23, 2021 and later to September 17.

They always say good things come to those who wait. Well… I think we’ve waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II MEMORIAL DAY pic.twitter.com/hqkE0YcUj8 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 5, 2021

Krasinski addressed Twitter this Thursday night to announce the new release date of his film. This is what he commented: “They always say that good things come to those who wait. Well … I think we’ve waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II. MEMORIAL DAY.“.

The latest round of rescheduling comes shortly after news emerged of Paramount’s plans to shorten the release windows for its next film slate, with A Quiet Place 2 reportedly scheduled for a premiere on Paramount + just 45 days after its release. debut in theaters. So, that means the long-awaited sequel will now premiere on Paramount + in July 2021.

Serving as a prequel and sequel at the same time, the sequel to Krasinski’s hit horror film (2018) will follow the remaining members of the Abbott family, who will face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival. silently while also discovering new threats in the form of other humans fighting and killing to exist as they venture into the unknown.

The film has received largely positive reactions from its advanced screenings, with some critics addressing the relentless tension and suspense of the story, while others praising the soundscape and performances of Cillian Murphy, as well as the return of Millicent Simmonds. . Ultimately, they speak of the sequel as a worthy and terrifying successor.