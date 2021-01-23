‘A Quiet Place 2’ Gets New Release Date

Add “A Quiet Place Half II” to the rising checklist of 2021 movies which have already been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount’s post-apocalyptic thriller — directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt — has been postponed for a 3rd time. It’s going to now open in theaters on Sept. 17.

“A Quiet Place 2” was initially slated to launch final March, however these plans have been deserted within the eleventh hour because the heath disaster first began to grip the US. It was most just lately moved to April 23, nevertheless that date just lately began to look unlikely contemplating coronavirus circumstances are nonetheless on the rise.

With the surge in COVID-19 infections, moviegoing has been gradual to return in the US. Meaning studios nonetheless don’t really feel assured in releasing their buzziest motion pictures on the large display screen. Presently in North America, round 65% of film theaters stay closed, and cinemas which have stayed open have struggled to promote tickets.

Paramount has been an energetic vendor within the final yr, siphoning off the likes of Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Coming 2 America” with Eddie Murphy and “With out Regret” to Netflix and Amazon. But the studio stays assured concerning the industrial prospects for “A Quiet Place 2” and plans to maintain it solely in theaters. The unique 2018 movie grew to become a sleeper hit for Paramount, incomes $340 million globally off a $17 million funds.

Because the pandemic extends into its tenth month, Hollywood studios have begun to postpone one other batch of blockbuster-hopefuls. The delay for a “Quiet Place 2” comes sooner or later after MGM pushed “No Time to Die,” the newest James Bond sequel, from early April to October. Moments after Bond blinked, Sony Photos shifted plans to debut quite a few movies, together with “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Jared Leto’s “Morbius” and “Cinderella” with Camila Cabello. And earlier on Friday, Disney moved “The King’s Man” out of March and into late August.

Because it stands, the following big-budgeted movies on the calendar are Disney’s “Black Widow” (Might 7) and Common’s “Quick & Livid” installment “F9” (Might 28).