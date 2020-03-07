A Quiet Place: Part II Social Media Reactions Heap Praise on the Scary Sequel

People of the film press had been ready to catch an advance screening of A Quiet Place: Part II and the early reactions to hit social media hail the sequel as a worthy and terrifying successor to John Krasinski’s hit 2018 genuine.

Most critics deal with the unrelenting stress and suspense while others reward the soundscape and the performances of new-to-the-series Cillian Murphy and the returning Millicent Simmonds.

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2020/03/06/a-quiet-place-part-ii-the-stranger-clip”]

Here’s a quick roundup of the main reactions to A Quiet Place: Part II.

[poilib element=”accentDivider”]

IGN’s Authorities Editor of Movies, Jim Vejvoda, writes that A Quiet Place: Part II “can’t fairly recapture the total thrilling magic that made the distinctive the type of cherished sleeper sensation” nevertheless that it overcomes sequel odds “due to its point of interest on persona and the transferring performances of its core strong and new addition Cillian Murphy.”

IndieWire’s Deputy Editor of Movie, Kagte Erbland, insists that crunchy snacks be banned, so that the silent chills can completely resonate.

A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds at the genuine and finds its private thrills, chills, and emotions inside the process. Audiences should nonetheless be banned from consuming crunchy snacks all via any and all screenings. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 6, 2020

Erik Davis, Managing Editor at Fandango, remarks that some sequences inside the film are a “masterclass in suspense.”

Rattling, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, merely as worrying and terrifying as the main one. There are some sequences on this film which may be a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too. pic.twitter.com/3uSBwvCw0R — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 6, 2020

Comicbook.com’s Chris Killian claims the sequel is “riveting from best to bottom.”

The utilization of sound in #AQuietPlace Part 2 stays to be so important. In what may merely had been a retread, @johnkrasinski finds unbelievably ingenious techniques to remain the movie’s space of curiosity from getting stale. All of the strong is unbelievable and it’s riveting from best to bottom. @quietplacemovie pic.twitter.com/gZHRyJOKXU — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) March 6, 2020

Steven Weintraub, Editor-in-Chief for Collider, is true right here making an early plea for a Part III!

#AQuietPlacePartII is an excellent sequel that expands the sector. Had me at the fringe of my seat all of the time. Movie is an hour and 45 minutes and when it ended wanted additional. Is it too early to debate #AQuietPlace3? pic.twitter.com/nj9tOTyygV — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 6, 2020

Uproxx’s Senior Leisure Author, Mike Ryan, lauds the addition of Cillian Murphy while Every day Useless’s Heather Wixson and horror critic Meagan Navarro every have enjoyable Millicent Simmonds’ good effectivity.

A QUIET PLACE PART II is “Stress: The Movie.” I’ve a stomach ache now from how worrying this movie is. (Moreover, this grew to change into out to be an extremely good Cillian Murphy movie.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 6, 2020

So #AQuietPlacePartII was extraordinarily worrying & builds upon the story from the main film in some stunning/impressed techniques. Cillian Murphy RULES & Millicent Simmonds actually comes into her private her with a in actuality distinctive effectivity. — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II isn’t the least bit what I anticipated, and that’s the cause a wonderful issue. A very ingenious sequel that’s going to some stunning and gratifying places. Bravo Millicent Simmonds. #AQuietPlacePartII #AQuietPlace — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) March 6, 2020

Rotten Tomatoes’ EIC, Joel Meares, goes so far as to call Millicent Simmonds his “new Ripley.”

Kudos to John Krasinski and co: #AQuietPlace Part II delivers. Millicent Simmonds is my new Ripley — owns the film. (And positive, some good scares.) — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) March 6, 2020

CinemaBlend’s Managing Director, Sean O’Connell, asserts that Krasinski has “Spielberg-level chops.”

How does @johnkrasinski already have Spielberg-level chops?? #AQuietPlace 2 is unbelievable, and deserves to be a MASSIVE hit. Reveals thrilling techniques to extra uncover this terrifying ambiance, and is bigger, nevertheless nonetheless TENSE AS HELL. pic.twitter.com/kpunLPIWAN — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 6, 2020

[widget path=”global/article/imagegallery” parameters=”albumSlug=the-15-best-horror-tv-shows-of-the-last-10-years&captions=true”]

[poilib element=”accentDivider”]

Matt Fowler is a creator for IGN and a member of the Television Critics Affiliation. Follow him on Twitter at @TheMattFowler and Fb at Fb.com/MattBFowler.

