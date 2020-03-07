General News

A Quiet Place: Part II Social Media Reactions Heap Praise on the Scary Sequel

March 7, 2020
People of the film press had been ready to catch an advance screening of A Quiet Place: Part II and the early reactions to hit social media hail the sequel as a worthy and terrifying successor to John Krasinski’s hit 2018 genuine.

Most critics deal with the unrelenting stress and suspense while others reward the soundscape and the performances of new-to-the-series Cillian Murphy and the returning Millicent Simmonds.

Here’s a quick roundup of the main reactions to A Quiet Place: Part II.

IGN’s Authorities Editor of Movies, Jim Vejvoda, writes that A Quiet Place: Part II “can’t fairly recapture the total thrilling magic that made the distinctive the type of cherished sleeper sensation” nevertheless that it overcomes sequel odds “due to its point of interest on persona and the transferring performances of its core strong and new addition Cillian Murphy.”

Screen Shot 2020-03-07 at 8

IndieWire’s Deputy Editor of Movie, Kagte Erbland, insists that crunchy snacks be banned, so that the silent chills can completely resonate.

Erik Davis, Managing Editor at Fandango, remarks that some sequences inside the film are a “masterclass in suspense.”

Comicbook.com’s Chris Killian claims the sequel is “riveting from best to bottom.”

Steven Weintraub, Editor-in-Chief for Collider, is true right here making an early plea for a Part III!

Uproxx’s Senior Leisure Author, Mike Ryan, lauds the addition of Cillian Murphy while Every day Useless’s Heather Wixson and horror critic Meagan Navarro every have enjoyable Millicent Simmonds’ good effectivity.

Rotten Tomatoes’ EIC, Joel Meares, goes so far as to call Millicent Simmonds his “new Ripley.”

CinemaBlend’s Managing Director, Sean O’Connell, asserts that Krasinski has “Spielberg-level chops.”

