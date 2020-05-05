‘A Quiet Place’s’ Scott Beck, Bryan Woods Team With Sam Raimi and Sony – Variety

In a aggressive state of affairs, Sony Footage has landed an untitled sci-fi thriller with “A Quiet Place” scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods set to write down, direct and produce their unique script.

The duo will produce below their newly shaped Beck/Woods banner together with Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi, who will produce for Raimi Productions together with Debbie Liebling. The movie marks a reunion for Beck and Woods with Raimi, as the 2 just lately wrote and directed one episode of Raimi’s Quibi sequence “50 States of Fright.”

Plot particulars for the unique story are being stored below wraps.

“Raimi Productions is proud to be teaming up with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods,” mentioned Raimi. “They’ve exceeded all expectations in my expertise with them at Quibi and now we have the utmost confidence of their good story. I’m honored to as soon as once more be becoming a member of forces with our companions at Sony Footage. Now we have a wild and thrilling blockbuster that we will’t wait to share with the world.”

“After ‘A Quiet Place’ we knew we had a duty to reinvest again into the ecosystem of unique concepts,” mentioned Beck and Woods. “We’re so proud to have partnered with a studio that believes in a theatrical panorama that appears for launching new tales. Our producing group at Raimi Productions helped foster our imaginative and prescient for this movie as administrators earlier than we launched the spec script to the city. Sam Raimi isn’t solely one in every of our heroes, however one of many solely filmmakers to efficiently grasp each impartial movie and the studio blockbuster. We are able to’t think about a extra excellent mentor to assist us transition into massive studio filmmaking.”

That is the third movie that Raimi Productions has bought to the studio prior to now 12 months. The final movie that Raimi Productions produced was Alexandre Aja’s “Crawl” for Paramount.

Beck and Woods burst onto the scene in 2018 with their unique screenplay (with director John Krasinski) for Paramount’s “A Quiet Place,” a essential and business success that grossed $340 million worldwide. The duo’s newest movie launch was final 12 months’s thriller “Hang-out,” which they wrote and directed.

Beck and Woods are represented by ICM Companions, Nameless Content material and Manatt, Phelps & Phillip.

Raimi is repped by CAA.