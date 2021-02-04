A.R. Rahman Boards Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s ‘Pippa’

India’s A.R. Rahman, the Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Grammy profitable composer of “Slumdog Millionaire” will rating the music for upcoming struggle movie “Pippa.” In doing so he groups up with two of India’s main producers.

The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Movies, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon (“Airlift”). It stars Ishaan Khattar (“A Appropriate Boy”), Mrunal Thakur (“Love Sonia”) and Priyanshu Painyuli (“Mirzapur”).

“Pippa” relies on the e-book “The Burning Chaffees,” written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Khattar will play Brigadier Mehta of the forty fifth Cavalry tank squadron who fought on India’s japanese entrance in the course of the Indo-Pakistan struggle of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The movie’s title is a reference to the Russian amphibious tank referred to as the PT-76, popularly often called “Pippa,” which options prominently within the movie.

This would be the composer’s first Bollywood movie since 2020’s “Dil Bechara,” starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. He has a number of upcoming initiatives together with “99 Songs,” “Le Musk,” “Ponniyin Selvan” and “Aadu Jeevitham.”

“The story of ‘Pippa’ has a really human join. It’s about each household, and I immediately associated with it,” mentioned Rahman. “I’m wanting ahead to working with Raja Krishna Menon, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.”

Screwvala and Kapur have each beforehand served as heads of Disney India. Rahman collaborated with them previously on iconic albums for a lot of of their productions underneath Disney’s erstwhile UTV Movement Footage banner, together with “Swades,” “Rang De Basanti,” “Jodhaa Akbar” and “Delhi-6.”

“Patriotic and inspiring music has been A.R. Rahman’s forte because the starting of his iconic profession,” mentioned Screwvala. “We’re completely happy to welcome the maestro onto crew ‘Pippa.’ Collaborating with him has all the time resulted in spectacular albums and I’m inclined to consider that his music would be the beating coronary heart of our movie.”

“What distinguishes the music of A.R. Rahman is that it brings a lot depth and feeling to the narrative, that it all the time elevates the characters and the storytelling,” mentioned Roy Kapur.

Roy Kapur movies at present has a collection adaptation of “The Anarchy,” primarily based on William Dalrymple’s e-book on colonialism, within the works.

RSVP’s present initiatives embody sci-fi epic “Ashwatthama”, romance “Sitara” and a collection adaptation of Dominique Lapierre and Javier Moro’s e-book, “5 Previous Midnight in Bhopal: The Epic Story of the World’s Deadliest Industrial Catastrophe.”

“Pippa” will launch theatrically in late 2021.