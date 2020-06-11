A.R. Rahman Joins Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s ‘No Land’s Man’ – Variety

Oscar-, BAFTA- and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman (“Slumdog Millionaire”) has joined U.S.-India-Bangladesh movie “No Land’s Man” as co-producer and composer.

Directed by eminent Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki (“Saturday Afternoon”), the movie chronicles a South Asian man’s journey that turns into sophisticated when he meets an Australian girl within the U.S.

“Time all the time offers delivery to new worlds, new beliefs,” Rahman informed Variety. “The new child world has new challenges and new tales to inform. That is one such story.”

Indian thespian Nawazuddin Siddiqui (“Sacred Video games”) stars with Australian theatre actor Megan Mitchell, making her function debut, and Bangladeshi musician and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan.

The movie, shot within the U.S., Australia and India, is predominantly in English with some dialogue in Hindi and Urdu.

“The filming expertise for this venture was difficult however a satisfying one,” Siddiqui informed Variety. “A.R. Rahman’s brilliance will certainly make the movie richer.”

“No Land’s Man” received the MPAA and Asia Pacific Display Awards’ Script Growth fund in 2014; was a part of the Asian Undertaking Market at Busan; and was chosen as the very best venture at India’s Movie Bazaar the identical yr.

The movie is a manufacturing by U.S. outfit Dialectic (“Screwdriver”) and Bangladesh’s Chabial (“Tv”), in affiliation with India’s Magic If Movies (“Manto”), Bangladesh’s Solar Music & Movement Footage (“Lalon”) and Bongo BD, Bangladesh’s largest streamer.

“Farooki and I first spoke about ‘No Land’s Man’ at Movie Bazaar in 2014,” producer Srihari Sathe informed Variety. “Between then and now, the movie has turn into much more related because it appears to be like at what it means to be a susceptible particular person in a racially-divided world.”

Put up-production was underway concurrently within the U.S., India and Bangladesh, earlier than being briefly suspended as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

“99 Songs,” Rahman’s debut as producer, premiered at Busan final yr and is awaiting a post-pandemic launch.