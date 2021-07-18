A. R. Rahman Wiki, Age, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

The Mozart of Madras, A. R. Rahman is a name to reckon as he has made India proud by means of successful two Oscars for his tune in “Slumdog Millionaire.” An individual who shouldn’t be restrained by means of any boundary and mixes tune from East and West. He has presented East and West closer by means of his non secular tune. He’s a multi-talented singer who’s the reason in the back of the sector Indian tune additional significantly now. He’s at all times experimenting and is open to contemporary ideas. Rahman is a widely recognized humanitarian and philanthropist and donates money for reasonably a couple of reasons and charities.

Wiki/Biography

A. R. Rahman was once born on 6 January 1967 (age 54 years; as in 2021) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. He did his schooling from Padma Seshadri Bal Bhavan, Chennai. He went to Madras Christian School. He received a scholarship from Trinity School of Tune, Oxford School, United Kingdom. He remodeled from Hinduism to Islam and adjusted his determine from A. S. Dileep Kumar to A. R. Rahman (Allahrakka Rahman). Because of his father’s early dying, his family went by means of a difficult patch. He was once merely 9 years out of date once more then, and the obligation to lend a hand his family were given right here to him. He lived in a joint family. He at all times had a fascination with virtual units, in particular musical units. He began earning money by means of taking part in his father’s keyboard and worked with renowned other folks like Illaya Raja and Raj Koti. He passed his board checks with 1st department and needed to turn out to be a computer engineer. Then again as a result of the hardship of lifestyles, he started following his father’s practice and started his training in tune underneath Clutch Dhanraj. He purchased 50 (INR) as his first salary for running a record player.

Physically Glance

Best (approx.): 5′ 5”

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Black

Family, Caste & Partner

A. R. Rahman is the son of R. Ok. Shekhar, who was once a tune composer. His mother is Kareema Beegum, previous Kasturi Shekhar.

He has 3 sisters, A. R. Reihana, Fathima Rafiq, and Ishrath Qadri. In 1989, he, along at the side of his family, remodeled to Islam from Hinduism; temporarily after his sister purchased aid from her excessive illness. Consistent with them, it was once all because of the blessings of a Pir Qadri known as Sheik Abdul Qadir Jeelani.

He tied the knot with Saira Banu. It was once an arranged matrimonial alliance.

He and Saira have two surprising daughters named, Khatija, Rahima and a son, Ameen.

Career

A. R. Rahman began his career with a band known as Roots (1984-88).

Along side being a part of this band, he moreover carried out keyboard for 10/12 Kannada films. Later, he joined a rock band known as “Nemesis Street.”

In this band, he used to paintings as a producer-arranger and performed for a reside efficiency “Jive are living” as correctly. In 1987, he started composing ad jingles. His first damage was once for Alwyn’s new trendy range of watches. He composed songs for spherical 300 ads in 5 years. Within the intervening time, he worked at the album “Colours” with well known personalities like Shankar, Sivamani and Zakir Hussain.

Later on, he met acclaimed director Mani Ratnam by means of a manufacturer, Sharada Trilok in 1991. Mani Ratnam was once extraordinarily inspired with Rahman’s paintings; because of which he purchased a leap forward throughout the film “Roja” (1992).

After his debut in “Roja,” he grew to become a circle of relatives determine throughout India. Making money at selling just about 200 million cassettes and 150 million recordings of his soundtracks, he was once situated a number of the many global’s all-time top-selling recording artists in 2004. Even after achieving reasonably somewhat, he didn’t stop finding out and extra polished his musical skills by means of getting professional in classical Hindustani, Carnatic, Qawwali and Western classical tune underneath the guidance of more than a few masters similar to Dakshinamurthy, N. Gopalakrishnan, Krishnan Nair, Nithyanandham, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Jacob John. To have a laugh 50 years of Indian independence, he composed an album named “Vande Mataram” in collaboration with Sony Tune in 1997. It was once Sony’s first album with a South-Asian artist.

Branching out from Tamil to Hindi and then to English movies, his tune grew to become a global phenomenon. In 2007, he, at the side of Craig Armstrong, composed tune for a biographical drama film, “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” directed by means of Shekhar Kapur.

In 2008, he composed the tune “Jai Ho” for the movie “Slumdog Millionaire“ for which he received the Oscar.

Later, Rahman composed the tune for the Netflix series known as “Daughters of Long term,” directed by means of Vanessa Roth.

Additionally this, he’s a global ambassador of the WHO’s “Stop TB Partnership” and promotes “Save the Teen” in India as correctly. In addition to, he’s the first-ever type ambassador of Sikkim.

This Oscar-winning tune composer will also be the cultural ambassador of Seychelles for his contribution to the country’s art work and custom expansion.

In 2017, Rahman made his directorial debut with the Indian virtual reality film “Le Musk” starring Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace, and Mariam Zohrabyan.

Cohesion With A. R. Rahman, a wonderfully-shot provide that was once aired on Amazon Top Video in 2018, choices musicians from 4 components of India- Maharashtra, Kerala, Sikkim, and Manipur. The primary goal of this series is on exploring the depths and roots of India’s rich musical heritage.

Controversy

Rahman purchased involved in an issue when he composed tune for a biopic on Prophet Muhammad known as “Muhammad: The Messenger of God.”

Awards

Filmfare

Biggest Tune Director for the movie “Roja” in 1992

Biggest Tune Director for the movie “Minsara Kanavuin” in 1996

Biggest Tune Director for the movie “Lagaan” in 2001

Biggest Tune Director for the movie “Kannathil Muthamittal” in 2002

Biggest Tune Director for the movie “Kaatru Veliyidai” in 2017

Biggest Tune Director for the movie “Mom” in 2017

Academy Awards

Biggest Distinctive Ranking and Biggest Distinctive Monitor for the tune “Jai Ho” from the movie “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2009

BAFTA

Biggest Film Tune for the movie “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2009

Grammy

Biggest Compilation Soundtrack Album and Biggest Monitor Written for the tune “Jai Ho” of the movie “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2009

Honours

Kalaimamani by means of the Government of Tamil Nadu in 1995

Padma Shri by means of the Government of India in 2000

Awadh Samman by means of the Government of Uttar Pradesh in 2001

National Lata Mangeshkar Award by means of the Government of Madhya Pradesh in 2004

Padma Bhushan by means of the Government of India in 2010

Favourite Problems

Foods: Palak Paneer, Rasam-Rice

Musicians: Ilayaraja, Michael Jackson

Places: Chennai, Mumbai, London

Belongings/Belongings

Rahman owns a bungalow in Kodambakkam, Chennai.

Salary

A. R. Rahman gets spherical Rs. 5-8 crore in step with film.

Web Worth

A. R. Rahman has a web worth of Rs. 163 crores.

Signature

Information

Rahman likes taking part in the Keyboard in his recreational time.

In 2012, Barack Obama, the then President of the us at the White House, sent him a Christmas card and invited him to dinner as correctly.

Rahman and his son, Ameen’s birthday falls at the equivalent date, 6 January.

In an interview, he printed that he pondered suicide each day until age 25 and hated his unique name- Dileep Kumar.

He composes tune at night as compared to other musicians and avoids settling on up calls from any one. In an interview “The Nightingale of India,” Lata Mangeshkar discussed that he made an exception by means of running for the duration of the sunlight hours while running together with her, which is rare.

In 2005, the soundtrack of the film “Roja” was once indexed among TIME’s “10 Biggest Soundtracks” of all time.

No longer many people know that “Yodha” (1992), a Malayalam film was once in point of fact the principle film for which he was once hired to compose tune.

He prefers composing tune for the romantic taste over others.

The Oscar-winning tune “Jai Ho” was once composed for the Bollywood film “Yuvvraaj” (2008) throughout the first position, on the other hand finally grew to become a part of “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008).

He has over 120 movie ratings to his determine.

The “A R Rahman Store” on his respectable internet web page, is at this time selling 7 devices and making plans to further lengthen the document to include pre-sale tickets and DVDs.

His mother noticed Saira Banu, A. R. Rahman’s partner, at the equivalent temple where she used to visit often. She preferred her and arranged a meeting with Rahman.

He practices at a place on the subject of Mahabalipuram which is helping him sign up for with tune. At that 2d, he says that he turns out like handing over a prayer to God.

He’s in truth fascinated with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Sneakers are banned from his recording studio because of he worships tune.

In 2009, Rahman was once awarded the doctorate in Media Sciences by means of Anna School.