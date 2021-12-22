A ransomware attack wreaks havoc in the most important hospital in Asturias: it forces to postpone appointments and reinstall the software

That ransomware attacks leave large amounts of money for cybercriminals is already known. And to achieve your goal, that of getting money from victims desperate to recover valuable information, a great idea is to compromise very important data. Y Since the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals have starred in various cases of ransomware attacks.

The last of all has been against the Millennium computer system of the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA). This ransomware attack has caused the pandemic monitoring system, such as the request for PCR tests or the notification of the results of these tests have been affected.

La Nueva España, an Asturian newspaper, collects statements made by SESPA’s deputy director of Infrastructure and Technical Services, in which it states that “there have been no computer crashes or compromised data“and that the attack was neutralized” with reasonable success. ”

From Genbeta we have contacted the Principality’s Ministry of Health and the presidency and we are waiting for them to clarify several doubts about the evolution of this attack and the processes related to PCR tests, which are key at this time of the pandemic with a high rate of infections.

Sources from the Health Service of the Principality of Asturias (SESPA) have explained today to our colleague from Xataka that “they have had problems with the computer system, although it seems that it is already being solved “. From what we know so far, attackers have been unsuccessful in hijacking data and then claiming a ransom for it.

That the attack has not been successful in terms of the goal it was pursuing does not mean that it has not caused havoc in the Asturian health system, and it is that the local journalist Aitana Castaño has recalled in your twitter account that this attack has left many people without their radiation therapy session. And it is that the radiotherapy unit was also affected by the attack and at least 200 patients have seen their appointment delayed.

What kind of person are you if you carry out and promote the cyberattack on the computer system @astursalud that leaves 200 cancer patients in Asturias without radiotherapy? I answer: The fucking worst. – Aitana Castaño Díaz (@Sairutsa) December 21, 2021

Added to this information is that, in the words of the Director of Health Care for health area IV, José Antonio Vecino, the attack has forced the software to be reinstalled. Vecino has also said that the affected Radiation Oncology patients will receive their treatments throughout the week, according to El Comercio.

In September 2020, Hospital Moisès Broggi de Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona) suffered a ransomware cyberattack that rendered part of its servers useless. The attackers, presumably Russian, demanded a ransom for releasing the machines that the center has refused to pay for. The director of the Catalan cybersecurity agency, Oriol Torruella, said that Secondary systems such as access to radiology images were affected, corporate mail or telephone service.

In January 2020, when people began to talk about the possibility of a pandemic, the Torrejón hospital was the first affected and spent several days without access to its systems due to a ransomware attack.