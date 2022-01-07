A re-release of Cyberpunk 2077? CD Projekt comes out to deny a possible new edition

Information from Forbes points to a Samurai Edition, but the company itself denies it.

Following issues with its release and subsequent updates, Cyberpunk 2077 has not had great news in this regard. However, the title of CD Project it has continued to be the protagonist in one way or another, with positive news such as its new generation version and other more negative ones, such as those referring to the demands received from investors.

The year 2022 has begun and, despite not having any official announcement, the game is still current. A couple of days ago, Forbes published an article in which it assured that the company would launch a Samurai Edition, that is to say, a relaunch to the market of the game under that name that would take advantage of the contents of the 1.5 update.

This does not fit. Sorry paulRadek GrabowskiIn this way, the company would mark a new point since the disastrous launch it suffered (especially on consoles) but, although the data in the files indicates this, the company itself CD Projekt has denied directly the information. Specifically, he has been the press director of CD Projekt RED Radek Grabowski who has denied that the leaks are correct with a concise message to the author of the text: “This does not fit. Sorry, Paul.”

Despite this, the author, Paul Tassi, continues to keep the doubt in the air, pointing out that Grabowski has not specified what does not fit from all the information he has collected. As it has been collected directly from game files, assures that it would be very strange not to see anything of the aforementioned, which points towards improvements in the AI, the interface or the loot system, as well as new additions of customization, possibilities of the open world and enemies.

While waiting to see what Cyberpunk 2077 has in store for us throughout this year, it should be noted that the title has been reconciled with Steam users in recent weeks, receiving positive reviews after initial negative reviews. In addition to the corresponding updates, the game will incorporate multiplayer functionalities in the future, so we could see a new approach to online by the development team.

More about: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt, CD Projekt Red, Edition, Launch, and Forbes.