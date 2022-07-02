A recently promoted Italian club dreams of Icardi and will bet on the “Wanda factor” to finalize the signing

Soccer Football – Ligue 1 – Troyes v Paris St Germain – Stade de l’Aube, Troyes, France – August 7, 2021 Paris St Germain’s Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Paris Saint Germain is in a stage of reconstruction with the arrivals of Luis Campos as the new head of football and coach Christophe Galtier to replace Brazilian Leonardo and Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, respectively. These are not the only movements that the club from the French capital plans to make, since it has drawn up an extensive list of expendable footballers. Within this payroll the name of Mauro Icardi stands out.

Although the scorer made it clear that his idea is to continue in the institution, several clubs are expectant. Product of his good progress in Serie A with the shirts of Sampdoria and Inter (he came to wear the captain’s armband but left facing the leadership) some Calcio teams have it in their sights, like Monza.

“I say that it is out of our reach, not that it is impossible”, was the phrase released by Adriano Galliani, president of the council of the club from the Lombardy region, coming from making history in his country, by achieving promotion to the First Division. The phrase of the former Milan director did not go unnoticed and began to generate a major stir in Italy.

Sports Courier fed these versions with declarations of Pier Silvio Berlusconi, son of renowned businessman Silvio Berlusconi, owner of the team. The Vice President of the Mediasetin the middle of an event in which they announced the channel’s new programming, outlined: “It would be a great opportunity to have him at Monza. Imagine what a story if he scored against Inter. Maybe… But don’t let me go any further: I have faith in Galliani”.

The newspaper focused on these words as Pier Silvio Berlusconi knows Wanda Nara perfectlywife and manager of the athlete. He opted for Argentina to be his columnist, from 2018 to 2019, in the Tiki Taka and Big Brother VIP programs.

Monza, which included the presence of the Argentine Gabriel Paletta within the promotion squad, has already made some weight movements so far in the transfer market, by getting the additions of Andrea Carboni (Cagliari), Andrea Ranocchia (free from Inter) , Alessio Cragno (Cagliari) and Stefano Sensi (on loan from Inter).

Mauro Icardi, after a romantic vacation with Wanda Nara in Africa, is currently at home in the Porta Nuova neighborhood of Milan. After a good first year at PSG, Rosario has just played 30 games last season, in which he scored five goals (four for Ligue 1 and one for the French Cup).

