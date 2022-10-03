A remake/remaster of Horizon: Zero Dawn appears to be in development alongside another entirely new multiplayer title.

Apparently, a remaster of 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn is in the works for PS5 along with an entirely new multiplayer game for PS5 and PC.

As reported by VGC and MP1ST, The Last of Us: Part 1 Remake, which came out nine years after its release, looks set to soon An updated version of Aloy’s first adventure on PS4 will be added.

It is not 100% clear if it will be a complete remake like that of The Last of Us: Part 1 or just a remastering, but some details suggest that it leans more towards the latter. Reports state that this new version will add “accessibility features, graphics modes, and quality of life improvements to the game itself.” In a sense, it seems to improve on the original with the added improvements of Horizon: Forbidden West.

Horizon Zero Dawn had a PC release in 2020 and added features like improved draw distance and higher framerate, but it wasn’t necessarily considered a remaster or remake of the original PS4 game.

This remaster, like that of The Last of Us: Part 1, seems to be part of the Sony’s plan to remaster some of its games that will be adapted for television or film. Sony has officially announced a Horizon series for Netflix, and this could be a way to capitalize on the renewed interest when the series is ready for release, much like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners did with Cyberpunk 2077. It’s important to note that God of War will also is getting the series treatment on Amazon, so perhaps the 2018 classic could also be the subject of a remaster/remake in the future.

Alongside the news of this remake/remaster, reports also claim that Guerilla Games is working on a Horizon multiplayer game for PS5 and PC. In 2020, a Guerilla job ad was looking for a game programmer with multiplayer experience to work on an “epic open world game”.

VGC notes that leaked concept art for Horizon Zero Dawn in 2014 hinted at Guerilla’s initial plans of add a multiplayer mode similar to Monster Hunter to the gamein which players would have to team up to take down massive, mechanical enemies. These plans never materialized, but could be ready for Horizon 3 or a standalone game.

At the moment, none of this information has been confirmed by PlayStation.