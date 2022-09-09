A Renfe computer update leaves Catalonia without trains for more than three hours this morning

That the Renfe website or the technology of the ticket machines give rise to problems from time to time is widely known. Although it is in the process of modernization and has even announced an app where citizens can see what transport options we have to move from one place to another and buy tickets within a unified platform, problems persist. Now in Catalonia.

This very morning, those who live in Catalonia have seen that all Rodalies and Long Distance trains by conventional gauge were paralyzed. Mobility had to be suspended and the reason has been computer system failures.

Adif has announced that “an incident in the telecommunications system of the Centralized Traffic Control (CTC) of Barcelona is causing, since the start of today’s service, the temporary suspension of rail traffic on the conventional gauge network of Catalonia”.

The reason, at dawn, was the process of updating the CTC’s computer systems (which are carried out periodically), and this has suspended communication between this center and the trains. And this, for “security reasons, forces the suspension of railway traffic on the Rodalies and Long Distance lines by conventional gauge.”

An incident in the telecommunications system keeps the rail service suspended throughout the Barcelona area except for the high-speed line. Adif technicians are working from the first hour to solve it as soon as possible. — INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) September 9, 2022

Adif says that it does not know what has happened and that the first thing will be to solve the problem and then open an investigation to clarify the causes that have caused this incident.

From 08 in the morning, progressively, it has begun to restore circulation in the area of ​​Barcelona. Now, as announced by Rodalies, all services are working again, but with restrictions and route changes on some lines. More than three hours after the time of the beginning of the circulation.

