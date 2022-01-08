A report came to light on medical exemptions to play the Australian Open: confused Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic headed to Australia with a medical exemption but was denied entry to the country (Instagram / Novak Djokovic)

A statement from Tennis Australia, the governing body of tennis in that country, where it is revealed that unvaccinated tennis players were assured that they could play the Australian Open provided they had COVID-19 in the last six months, which raised questions about the failed attempt to Novak Djokovic to enter the Melbourne and your responsibility when presenting the documents to cross the border.

As reported Daily Mail, this statement was sent to all the participants – male and female – of the first Grand Slam of the year at the beginning of December and it is likely that it has generated confusion in Djokovic at the time of presenting your medical exemption to enter Australia.

The brief shows that the players were asked to provide a positive PCR test for COVID-19 dated after July 31 along with antibody tests demonstrating natural immunity.

Tennis Australia’s statement maintains that players could enter the country if they had recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months.

This confusion will put the focus on Craig Tiley, the highest authority of Tennis Australia, must give explanations about the issuance of this guide for tournament players. Jacinta Allan, Prime Minister of Victoria, already had a crossroads with Tiley because in November the topic of previous infections of athletes as a requirement to cross border control. According to the aforementioned media, the Department of Health notified Tiley twice in November that it was not reason enough to get a medical exemption to enter the country.

Quite possibly, Djokovic I travel to Australia using this exemption to play the tournament but found that did not meet the requirements to pass migration control, for which he ended up stranded in a hotel where refugees and asylum seekers are staying.

The number one in the world was transferred here while his lawyers fight against the clock to avoid his deportation from the Australian territory. Djokovic could appear in court this Monday to decide if he can stay in the country and play the Australian Open starting January 17.

Novak Djokovic waits in a refugee hotel for the resolution of his conflict in Australia (Photo: REUTERS)

Nole her gratitude to fans for their support was recently expressed on social media while one of her colleagues, the Czech tennis player Renata VoracovaShe also had problems with her visa upon entering the country and was detained in the same place where the Serbian player is. But nevertheless, Voracova will not appeal the ruling and decided leave the tournament, will go from Australia in the next few hours.

