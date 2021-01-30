A report from Barcelona’s technical secretariat was leaked: the team’s shortcomings, who should be recruited and who would have to leave

A report from the technical secretariat of Barcelona comes to light (REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo)

Despite the four victories in a row in La Liga, which allowed them to settle in the Champions League zone, and overcome two rounds of the Copa del Rey, problems still haunt Barcelona. In addition to the important debts that the Catalan club is going through, a new leak generated a major shock within the Azulgrana World.

The latest scandal occurred after the frustrated meeting between Carlos Tusquets, president of the Management Committee – in charge of running the institution after the departure of Josep María Bartomeu – and the three candidates for president. The channel TV3 from Spain brought to light the report prepared by the technical secretariat on the need to incorporate Eric García, from Manchester City.

This document focuses on the defense of the group led by Ronald Koeman and on the lack of central markers, since before the loss of Gerard Piqué (they warn that he will not return before two months) only Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo appear on the payroll.

Of the Uruguayan, he explains that until two years ago he played in his country and that last season he did so in Barca B. De Umtiti, instead, he points out in his long string of injuries: “He is not a reliable player in terms of injuries and you cannot be sure that he is available at key moments and that due to the injury he has, it is difficult for him to play highly demanding games ”.

Faced with this situation, in the last time an opportunity was opened to the youth squad Óscar Mingueza. Despite its regular performance, the assessment that this sector of the institution has by the central scoreboard is not good: “It has already gone up to the first team and We believe that he can help in medium demand matches but for the most important ones he is not yet ready”. In addition, he adds that “from the subsidiary we cannot choose anyone else since there are currently two central injured of considerable duration, such as Santiago Ramos Mingo and Igor.”

For this reason, the technical secretariat, which has Ramón Planes as its main visible face, insists on not letting the chance of signing Eric García, a 20-year-old defender who emerged from La Masía and currently works for Manchester City. In June he will have the pass in his possession.

“You have to take advantage of it, both for your salary and for the fact that you can come without transfer, are factors that demonstrate the market opportunity. It would be a mistake to miss this opportunity and, due to a question of responsibility, we see it necessary to incorporate it. Trained at home, knowledgeable about the club and its culture and a ridiculous cost compared to other players of his profile. In addition, the market for power plants is very scarce and the player is accepting our proposal and rejecting other higher economically ”, he stressed.

The document to which the Spanish television network had access includes an annex, in which sand highlights the intention of finding an outlet in the June market for footballers such as Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti or goalkeeper Neto. “These exits, along with the promotion of young talents of grassroots football, such as Alejandro Baldé (17-year-old left-back from Barca B), it would mean a saving in the salary mass of the squad, since Eric’s salary is significantly that of a player, for example, like Umtiti ”.

After this leak, coach Ronald Koeman tried to minimize what happened in the press conference prior to tomorrow’s game against Athletic Bilbao: “It is always important that the club work to improve the squad. If it is not now, it will be in summer. I don’t mind the club doing this job. The players can’t be upset either. I don’t see a problem ”, and then he added:“ My job is to prepare the team for the games and Ramón Planes’s job is to improve our squad, and if things come out that he explains about this … I haven’t seen much. My job is to think about the game and talk more about other things. I am not interested”.

