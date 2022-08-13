A researcher hacks Starlink and discovers that information about its satellites can be discovered: this is what he has done

Starlink is a growing project that aims to bring the Internet, with satellites, to many corners of the world where connectivity leaves much to be desired (such as the so-called emptied Spain). And it appears that their security protection is very weak, based on recent events.

Lennert Wouters is a cybersecurity researcher at the KU Leuven University in Belgium who, in order for Starlink to improve its security, has decided to hack it to show its flimsy protection system.

This was the hack





During a presentation at the Black Hat Security Conference, the researcher demonstrated how he was able to carry out the attack on the satellite dish of Elon Musk’s company. with a device of just 25 dollars of price. After analyzing the hardware vulnerabilities in the antenna, he was able to access the terminal and create his own custom code.

To perform the hack, Wouters built a custom circuit board (mod chip) that uses a Raspberry Pi microcontroller, flash storage, electronic switches and a voltage regulator. According to the expert, as there are many terminals, the antennas are exposed to hackers and “it opens the door for an attacker to freely explore the network.”

The process to open the hardware itself was laborious, according to the details. It was also difficult to create its modified chip and board design to fit the Starlink design. With this attack it would not be possible to shoot down satellitesbut to understand much better how the satellite network works, to obtain information for competitors and other bodies.

To this, Starlink has said that it has not recorded anyone else accessing its systems in this way.