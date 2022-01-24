A resort room set in Kingdom Hearts may well be essential for the way forward for the saga in step with those new theories

An merchandise discovered within a Kingdom Hearts-themed resort room in Tokyo is also necessary for the longer term plot of the saga.

Ultimate yr, Tokyo Disney introduced that it used to be bringing a Kingdom Hearts-inspired resort room to lifestyles to have fun the 20 th anniversary of the collection. As summarized through resetEra person Desma, enthusiasts consider that the room may grasp a secret about the way forward for the franchise.

Disney at the start introduced that the room would come with a secret merchandise for enthusiasts when it introduced the Kingdom Hearts keep closing yr. Amongst different themed decorations, the room features a treasure chest that enthusiasts can open right through their adventure. Now, due to Kingdom Hearts fan and Twitter person aitaikimochi, the group has after all found out what is within.

Main points of the treasure field and the Sora and Kairi beds %.twitter.com/SvLgZsRc3L — ☆ Audrey ☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 23, 2022

Even though aitaikimochi used to be not able to {photograph} the contents of the chest, because of photographs of the article being embargoed till April 28, he used to be ready to present an outline of what he noticed. In step with his testimony, the chest accommodates a replica of the Oathkeeper Keyblade this is provide within the recreation, albeit with some variations.

As famous within the tweet beneath, the Keyblade is identical in measurement to the Oblivion key used to go into the resort room (as observed within the symbol). Alternatively, in contrast to the extra well known depictions of the Oathkeeper, the amulet depicted is supposedly blue on either side, a transformation clear of its conventional blue and yellow design. No longer simplest that, however aitaikimochi has additionally mentioned that the middle of the amulet accommodates a golden circle and that this model does now not have Sora’s face engraved on it.

For Kingdom Hearts idea crafters, main points at the resort room:

1) Oblivion opens room door

2) Treasure field accommodates Oathkeeper

3) Oathkeeper Kairi allure is blue on either side, no Sora face

4) Heart of Kairi allure is a gold circle

5) Remainder of Oathkeeper colours is an ideal reproduction %.twitter.com/ZsNsrXjKKJ — ☆ Audrey ☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 23, 2022

Those adjustments have led enthusiasts to answer the aitaikimochi thread with a variety of other theories, suggesting his personal concepts about what the changed Keyblade would possibly imply.

One Username It’s been advised that the sword may imply an additional evolution of Oathkeeper (very similar to the upgradable keys in Kingdom Hearts Union), till others who speculated that this is able to recommend a recreation in keeping with Kaira and Aqua.

Kingdom Hearts has a famously deep lore, stretching throughout all 3 major video games and lots of, many spinoffs, so it isn’t extremely unexpected that he could be hiding clues someplace extra peculiar, like a resort room in Tokyo. After Kingdom Hearts 3, its author Tetsuya Nomura stated that he want to inform a brand new tale and alter”tremendouslythe sport international; he most certainly did not imply “flip it right into a resort room RPG”, however this can be a trace at his subsequent transfer within the recreation.

We’ve lately discovered the discharge date of the Kingdom Hearts franchise on Nintendo Transfer, which is able to arrive due to the cloud.