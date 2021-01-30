A reunion alone and in the dark with the best in the world: Lionel Messi confessions to Emiliano Armenteros

Messi and Armenteros, together, at the exit of Rayo Vallecano’s stadium

The image attracted a lot of attention. The lights of the stadium in the popular Vallecas neighborhood have been turning off after the narrow victory of Barcelona before him Vallecano Ray. It is that moment in which, now without an audience present, everything feels a little more, there where it is really played. The smell of grass dampened by the dew of the night, the workers who begin to raise the billboards, the cold of the Madrid winter that begins to rise after the heat of the game, the TV cables that are raised because the show is over . And there, in the middle of all that, two guys talking alone in the middle of the pitch for several minutes, not caring much about what happened moments ago, just meeting again after several years, talking about life, the present and the future too . They are two Argentines who live in Spain like so many around here. But of course, one is the best player in the world and the other is a former teammate of his who is excited to see him again. And feel nervous for that moment.

Lionel Messi It is one of them. Yes, neither more nor less than the 10 Argentine who wears the pink thermal shirt of what for now is still his club, and on his shoulders, one of Rayo Vallecano that has just changed. At his side is Emiliano Armenteros, former Banfield and Independiente player and U-20 youth world champion in 2005 along with that Leo who was already hinting at being a world football glory.

Armenteros, also left-handed, no longer dresses as a player as he did until recently. Today is a key piece in the Sports Direction of Rayo Vallecano, and he is wearing a good dark coat and with his chinstrap well placed, as the protocol indicates. Because of his work in Barcelona’s rival for the Copa del Rey, he can be called a privileged person: of course, given the impediment of the public present, he is authorized to witness the game at the stadium located on Calle Payaso Fofó. Then he went down to the field, with the clear intention of greeting the Argentine star. And he waited for his moment with great enthusiasm as he tells Infobae hours after the meeting that drew the attention of various media in Spain.

“I saw that Oscar Trejo (from Santiago, ex Boca) and also Esteban Saveljich (with a past in Racing) approached him. And as always there were others who also wanted to greet him. In that I see that he was heading for the dressing room, I approached, I lowered my mask to see if he recognized me and yes. He looked at me, he was surprised, and He said: ‘Hey Emi’. Imagine, my pants fell off! You think that he will not remember, and quite the opposite: he remembers everything. Every time I cross it, it happens to me that it is as if I always see it. It is true that We lived a very nice moment in that Youth World Cup in Holland 2005, but it was a long time, and we cross paths very occasionally, but he is always the same. It makes you talk as if you were the best friend, even after the game, tired. It was cold, he had greeted everyone and stopped to talk to me for more than 10 minutes. I, obviously, am grateful for that humility that he always shows. Messi is like that, not a myth as those who criticize him say. It was a pleasure to have found it ”.

Armenteros, while chatting with the world soccer star, realized that there was one who was eagerly waiting for Messi to drop the talk. “Ronald Koeman must have bitched me in all colors, because he has a habit of not entering the locker room until the last of his players leaves the field. Of course, I entertained Leo, and he didn’t get into the tunnel, ”he recalled.

—And what did you talk about with Messi in that context?

“He asked me about my family.” For my kids. Because of how COVID-19 was lived here in Madrid. We compare how it is with the virus and how it is handled in each city. He is like that, very normal. And it always shows.

—He was calmer than in the last games, more relaxed. Did you see it like that?

—I noticed it very calm. yes, as always when I came across it. It is true that it is not common for someone to stay talking on the field with someone after the game for so many minutes and less with this of the protocols for the pandemic. But yes, he was relaxed. It’s more yesterday I think he went naked to the hotel (laughs) because everyone asked him to give them some of his clothes. And he has no problems, he is always with a smile. The two match shirts are always given.

“Did you hose him something?”

-Nerd. I didn’t ask him. Just a friend told me “how can you not ask?”. But I was so comfortable with the talk, that I said “I’m not going to screw up asking him for something.” When I faced him in a game, I did ask him for it, and he gave it to me. But this time he didn’t want to ask for the asking. I’m still sure that if I told him, at least he would give me the stockings. Because it happened to me that once I was at Rayo but hadn’t played, we went to Barcelona, ​​I kept talking and asked him for his shirt, but since he had already changed them, he ended up giving me shorts. But this time I didn’t ask him.

“Well, the million dollar question is if they talked about their future, what did he tell you?” Did you throw a “what are you going to do”?

“I threw it at him, yes.” I said “and … what’s going to happen?” And he told me that he does not know yet and obviously the subject escapes you . It is normal. He dodged me like he does with rivals. Ha ha. I asked him because it interests us all. Perhaps what is going to happen is not yet fully defined. Although from my point of view, taking into account this last year and the famous burofax, I think he will not continue at Barcelona . The economic situation of the club does not help either. But hey, this is my opinion

“Didn’t you ask him if he likes Paris better than Manchester?”

-Nerd. He did not give me. But my impression is that it is between those two places. Unless Barcelona make a huge turnaround in everything and then decide to stay. Because I’m sure his heart tells him to stay, but he knows everything that happened indoors in all this time and especially why last summer he thought about leaving. The truth is that we all want to know the same thing: which shirt we are going to buy from July or here at least what TV or Internet signal we have to hire to see the league in which he is going to play.

If I hear him say it firmly, Armenteros is not going to recognize it, but everything indicates that Lionel Messi’s cycle at Barcelona ends on June 30. Although in sports it can be finished before, with a possible defeat in March in the Champions League against PSG. So, as much as some culés fans do not want to admit it, as much as La Liga does not want to lose its latest jewel, as much as some Barcelona media want to tell about possible new romances, the end is inexorably approaching. And it is understandable. A team with a coach without a clear idea, colleagues who are not up to him and the desire to renew the air, to feel in a competitive place finished rounding that thought written on a burofax.

Messi is already 33 and wants to continue playing, but Armenteros decided to leave football just over a year ago after a career of more than twelve outside Argentina and a world title shared precisely with 10.

Armenteros, with the Argentine national team shirt

– Of that Messi of the concentration of the sub-20, what do you remember?

—He was always in the room with Kun Agüero. They were the two youngest. We were the majority category 85 and Leo is two years younger and Kun three. They were very calm. They were boys. They didn’t give anybody a ball because they were in their world, playing Play. We also had it well up in football already, although it was just starting in world football. It was a beast. Remember that he did not start playing. So Leo and Kun were substitutes. I have a great memory of those practices, because we didn’t want to make starters versus substitutes because they both killed us.

After having been a player in two cycles with promotions to First at Rayo, Armenteros today is scouting for the traditional neighborhood club in the south of Madrid. “I am together with the sports management and the Technical Secretary. There I help to see players, possible signings. A few months ago that possibility was given to me because of the good relationship I have with the president because of my past here. And the truth is that it is difficult after having left the player activity to get back into football from another side. So having had the opportunity to reintegrate into a professional club, beyond being in the Second Division today, is very good for me. I am doing the experience little by little. My job, among other things, is to watch Argentine football, something from Uruguayan and follow five teams from the Portuguese league, to find new talents among everything that I have to follow ”.

The former Independiente midfielder says that since he is based in Spain he does not follow the news of our country much, does not read news on the Internet or hired a special TV signal to watch the channels and clearly explains the reasons that made him stay and not return to Argentina: “I came to live in Madrid in September 2019. I had finished playing at UD Ibiza in Segunda B and decided to retire and settle in this city that we knew and which is also in the center of the world. My children had already gone to school in this city, my wife wanted to finish her studies here, so that’s why we settled in. With regard to Argentina and return, well, what we all say. I wish I could return because it means that things have improved, but in truth everything is getting worse there. Perhaps there are people who cannot understand it, but if I can give my children another peace of mind, another security, I choose to stay in Spain. By Sofía and Tomás, 8 and 11 years old; my children, it is because of their future that we decided to live here ”.

Messi’s goal celebration in Vallecas. Then he was reunited with his former partner Armenteros (Reuters / Sergio Pérez)

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Messi’s match against Rayo Vallecano: key goal, Maradonian move and new record in Barcelona

Unusual promise from Ángel Di María: that he would be capable of having Messi as a teammate at PSG

The photo of Lionel Messi’s return with Barcelona that went viral: “1 vs. 5″