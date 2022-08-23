A revelation questions Moscow’s version of Daria Dugina’s death: the alleged perpetrator of the attack is married to a pro-Russian activist

Andrej Vovk and Natalia Vovk

The husband of the alleged author of the attack in which he died Daria Dugina, daughter of one of the ideologues of Russian imperialism, would be a pro-Russian activist involved in the organization of the referendums on the split of Ukraine from the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in 2014. The revelation fuels doubts about the Moscow version, which attributed what happened to the Ukrainian secret services.

As revealed by the Ukrainian investigative journalist Denis Kazansky in your Telegram account, Andrei Sergeevich Vovkhusband Natalia VovkHe was one of the organizers of the “DPR referendum” a 2014 one Mariupol. Kazansky cited information on the website of “Keep the Peace,” an organization that provides information on pro-Russian terrorists, separatists, mercenaries, war criminals and assassins.

Information about Vovk Andrej Sergeevich (Screenshot “”МИРОТВОРЕЦЬ”)

On the site it reads that Andrej Vovk invaded the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine by organize the “local referendum in the Donetsk region” on May 11, 2014 and being a “member of the commission” in the referendum, considered illegitimate by the international community.

According to Kazansky and other observers, the link between the pro-Russian activist and the alleged perpetrator of the attack against Dugina is proof of the falsity of the version of the Russian Federal Security Service, which maintained that the murder was “forged and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services”.

Journalist and political pundit Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian political scientist Alexander Dugin, in the Tsargrad TV studio in Moscow, Russia (Tsargrad.tv/Handout via REUTERS)

“That’s what it means to hastily sculpt fakes in 2 days. You could have waited at least a week. Just don’t tell Dugin, because he will give him a heart attack…. ”, the journalist mocked.

Daria Duginadaughter of the ultranationalist thinker Alexander Duguin and a commentator for a nationalist Russian television channel, was killed when an explosive device planted in his van blew up Saturday night as he was driving outside Moscow, according to authorities.

The FSB said that a 43-year-old Ukrainian citizen, Natalya Vovk, carried out the murder and then fled to Estonia.

Document attributed to Natalia Vovk in Russian media. Open source intelligence sources detected that the document was altered with image editing programs.

In Estonia, the public prosecutor’s office said in a statement picked up by Baltic News Services that “He has not received any requests or inquiries from the Russian authorities on this matter.”

The FSB said that Vovk came to Russia in July with her 12-year-old daughter and rented an apartment in the building where Dugina lived. to be able to follow her closely. Vovk and his daughter attended a nationalist festival which Alexander Dugin and his daughter also attended shortly before the murder, the FSB added.

The agency released a video of the suspect that was recorded by surveillance cameras at border crossings and at the entrance to the Moscow apartment building.

Russia released images of the suspect in the attack on Dugina

The FSB said Vovk used a license plate from the Russian-backed Ukrainian breakaway region to enter the nation. and a Kazakh license plate in Moscow before changing to a Ukrainian one to cross into Estonia.

Ukraine denied any link to the attack the day before and did so again on Monday following new Russian accusations.

“Russian propaganda creates fictitious worlds again and has now named a Ukrainian woman and her 12-year-old daughter as responsible for attacking Dúguina’s car.”, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podoliak wrote on Twitter.

He ironized that it is “strange” that a Right Sector (far-right movement) card or an “Estonian visa” was not found at the crime scene.

Open source intelligence sources also fueled doubts, after detecting that the document attributed to Natalia Vovk in Russian media was altered with image editing programs.

This Sunday Podoliak assured that kyiv “has no relation” to the murderbecause “it is not a criminal State, like Russia”, and neither is it a terrorist State.

According to Zelensky’s adviser, the crime is the result of an internecine struggle between political groups in Russia.

Keep reading:

Russia disclosed the name, photos and videos of the alleged author of the attack in which Daria Dugina died