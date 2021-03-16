“A rival that did not exist”: David Faitelson threw himself hard against Chivas for his performance in the Classical

David Faitelson spoke of the quality of play that the local team showed as he stated that it never “existed” (Photo: Instagram @ davidfaitelson_espn)

The match between Chivas and America corresponding to the Matchday 11 of the 2021 Guardians tournament concluded with the victory of the capital with a scoreboard that reflected the dominance of the azulcremas throughout the game. With a result of 3 – 0 those led by Santiago Solari, took the three points home.

Faced with this situation, the ESPN sportscaster, David Faitelson spoke of the quality of play that the local team showed as he stated that it never “existed” and that gave rise to the eagles winning the match.

Through his official Twitter account, Faitelson lashed out at the Chivas organization For being dominated by the visiting squad and not showing the level of play that characterizes them, he affirmed that at no time did the Flock’s team appear in the match.

“América has ended up being far superior to Chivas. Partly because of what a rival who didn’t exist has stopped doing and partly because of what a rival who didn’t exist… ”, wrote the sports journalist. His comment caused controversy among his followers as several discredited the opinion of the commentator.

When the arrival of Solari to Club América, The journalist said that the technical director did not have a relevant trajectory to reach a Mexican club, even He called him “one of the worst coaches.”

Throughout the game he was sharing his opinion of the plays that Chivas presented and the reaction of the de la Noria, He always pointed out that the rojiblancos did not appear on the field and let the rival dominate them.

In a second comment, when the defender Miguel Ángel Ponce was sent off at minute 72, Faitelson argued that those from Guadalajara did not know what it was like to be part of that team, consequently they could not compete with the eagles.

“Eleven players (now 10) dressed as rojiblancos who seem to have no idea what Chivas is and should be … Guadalajara has not been able to compete with America …” shared Faitelson.

As the goals of the day fell, the commentator continued to share his opinion, even affirming that the Jalisco did not realize that the match was of a high level, a national classic with a historical rivalry in Mexican soccer, and that they did not pay Enough attention to play at Akron Stadium.

“Chivas has faced tonight’s game without knowing that it is a Clásico. A complacent attitude, timid and far from the quality that this team has. A shame. “, Faitelson sentenced. Before this comment, users on Twitter reacted to the opinion of the sports analyst, some rejected his opinion and others acknowledged his contribution, his publication he added more than 1,200 “likes”.

Prior to the game on this 11th date, the sports journalist pointed out on his Twitter account that the “America had more prominence in recent times”. Despite showing some rejection of the capital team, David Faitelson has always looked for a way to speak and criticize about the quality of the club’s play.

Faitelson also wanted to join the thousands of people who make bets in this national classic matchThis was reflected by challenging the driver Jorge “Burro” Van Rankin to bet on his Americanista team while the sports analyst would do it with the Chivas, however his attempt to clean up his reputation after being called “Lord Debtor” did not work.

