A robot broke a child’s finger during a chess game in Russia

a robot broke the finger of a seven-year-old boy in a chess game in Moscow

Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction and this Monday a particular episode that occurred last week was revealed, in which a robot injured a child in a game of chess in the Moscow Open, which took place from July 13 to 21. The images are shocking and have gone viral in the last few hours. In them, the incident is observed and how the little boy had to be rescued by three adults so that he could escape from the machine.

The robot executed its movements very quickly, but the boy’s speed when moving the pieces meant that in one of the moves the arm of the machine fell on the boy’s hand. “The robot broke the child’s finger; this, of course, is bad. It had been used in many other exhibits with no problem. The boy made a move, and after that we have to give the robot time to respond, but the boy rushed, the robot grabbed him. We have nothing to do with the robot, we only rent it,” he said. Sergey Lazarevpresident of the Moscow Chess Federation, to the news agency TASS.

“There are certain safety rules and the boy apparently violated them. When he made the move on him, he didn’t realize that he had to wait first,” he said. Sergey Smaginvice-president of the Russian Chess Federation to the channel Telegram Base who released the video of the incident. “This is an extremely rare case, the first that I can remember,” she clarified.

The robot broke a child’s finger, who is not a beginner nor did he take it as a game, since he is one of the 30 best Russian chess players in the category of under nine years. According to The Sun his name is Christopher and the next day he resumed his games and did so with his finger in a cast. The volunteers of the contest gave him a hand to be able to record his movements.

The Moscow Open Tournament took place from July 13 to 21 (Photo: Getty Images)

Smagin added to the state news agency RIA Novosti that the boy was fine: “He has put a cast on his finger so that it heals faster.” The robot had measured three other participants prior to the incident with the child, whose parents are considering filing a complaint. “Robot operators will have to think about strengthening protection so that this situation does not happen again,” Lazarev said.

From the organization they explained that children are usually warned before each encounter about how they should act before facing the robot. However, it seems that it did not turn out this way in the case of the minor, which caused him to end up seizing his finger as if it were a piece.

The Moscow Open Chess Tournament was held from July 13 to 21, so despite how painful the incident was, the young man was able to continue without any problem. A little over a century ago, specifically in 1912, the mathematician Leonardo Torres-Quevedo created the first chess automaton of history

In an article published two years later in the popular science magazine NatureH. Vingeron described this machine as a automaton that did not play too precisely and that he did not always reach checkmate in the minimum number of moves because of a still simple algorithm who evaluated the positions. However, nowadays, this machine always ended up imposing itself on its rival.

KEEP READING

The impressive jump of Armand Duplantis with which he broke his own record and made history in the World Championships in Athletics

The unprecedented technique of an athlete throwing the javelin that dazzled everyone at the World Championships in Athletics

Fed up with criticism, a boxer invited a Twitter troll to fight and brutally beat him up