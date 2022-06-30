A robot learns to play video games after watching 70,000 hours of videos on YouTube

OpenIA artificial intelligence performs human-like actions in Minecraft.

Advances in artificial intelligence are increasing in recent years. A multitude of researchers continue to improve robots in order to establish a technology that helps human development through different tools, being OpenAI one of the most powerful and outstanding companies.

The company specializing in artificial intelligence has developed a video pretrained algorithm (VPT) that allows AI to learn through visualization. What does this have to do with video games? That Minecraft, the popular Mojang title, has been used to put it to the test.

You have come to create a diamond pickaxe in MinecraftAfter an apprenticeship watching 70,000 hours of videos on YouTube, artificial intelligence is capable of moving through the same environment as humans by executing actions with the mouse and keyboard. As we read on his official blog, he can cut down trees, make planks, build tables, swim, hunt, or cook.

After applying certain adjustments, the algorithm is able to develop its productivity and reach build a diamond pickaxesomething that a regular Minecraft player would take around 20 minutes of time and 24,000 different actions to carry out.

The main drawback for you to continue to evolve through watching videos is that most of the images you see are not useful for learning, since the videos show what can be done but not how to do it. That’s why focuses more on how humans behavepredicting the next steps based on the information.

At the moment it has only been tested in MinecraftAt the moment, OpenIA has only tested the experiment with Minecraft, but it is possible that, given enough time and the right advances, this technology will end up being used to somehow emulate the actions that humans carry out with the use of the mouse and keyboard. on computers.

Hopeful news for those who trust research and advances in artificial intelligence, despite the fact that in recent weeks a controversy has arisen because a Google engineer claimed that the company’s AI was self-aware, something that he quickly denied. Google itself.

3D Games Discord

More about: Minecraft, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Robot and OpenAI.