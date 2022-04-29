A Rocket League a la Tron: this would be Gravity Goal, a 2K game in development according to an insider

The video game points to a presentation sooner rather than later, recalling the success of Psyonix in its premise.

Gravity Goal.

Given the success of Rocket League in the multiplayer scene, not a few studios have wanted to replicate part of its premise with futuristic sports proposals. This seems to be the case with the upcoming free-to-play video game from 2K Games. Carries Gravity Goal by name, and according to the sources of a well-known insider it bears resemblance to the Psyonix title, although as always providing its own grain of identity.

Tom Henderson is in charge of presenting this proposal, a bicycle video game, with an aesthetic similar to the Tron universe, where you have to score by shooting a ball towards the opposing player’s goal. The difference comes from the presence of some discosa new reference to Tron, which must be thrown at rivals in search of causing as much damage as possible and thus have an advantage in the game.

The journalist details a proposal with LED lights that may excite fans of the Disney science fiction film. At the moment there are no more details, although the presence of multiplayer game modes can be expected. In fact, Henderson claims that Gravity Goal was in its closed alpha late last year, so the game may be announced in the coming months.

In recent weeks Henderson has advanced the announcement of Project Q, a battle-arena in which he works from Ubisoft already confirmed, and Life F1, a new game mode of F1 22, so it seems that his sources are reliable as to give credibility to this news. However, none of this has yet been made official by 2K Games. Meanwhile, Rocket League has just released a battle-royale ballless game mode.

