A rugby player defended herself in an assault and fought against the thief: “I don’t want to be another one on the list of macho aggressions”

Laura Alonso, the rugby player who defended herself against an attack by a thief (Club XV Hortaleza)

It was one more night in the life of Laura Alonso. After a walk with his father, he reached the door of his home. I was only thinking about the long-awaited rest when something unexpected happened: a man allegedly attacked her from behind in order to rob her. Far from being paralyzed by the situation, this rugby player took action and managed to defend herself from her attacker.

Alonso plays for the club XV Hortaleza of Madrid and in the last week he was the victim of a aggression that he was able to repel thanks to his strength and physical dexterity. “He tried to suffocate me and I was struggling for a few seconds in which I could also scream,” the young woman told the Spanish newspaper Mark. Her screams alerted at least one of the neighbors in her building, but before he arrived it was she who took charge of the situation.

The attacker, realizing that he could not reduce it through physical force, released it and tried to escape. Alonso, “with adrenaline through the roof”, as she herself described, He gave him a series of punches and knees. “I didn’t want him to get away so easily. I managed to hit him, but he finally fled, ”Alonso said.

By the time the neighbor arrived, the thief – whose face the rugby player could not see – had already escaped. The balance of that reaction for the young woman was two light blows to the face, added to the contractures and pain in the neck and jaw from the tension. He also suffered pain in his hands from the blows he inflicted on the criminal. “Luckily everything has been a scare. He didn’t know who he was messing with”He said after filing a complaint with the Police and having the injuries treated by doctors from a nearby hospital.

Without having specific knowledge of self-defense, Laura believes that her physical form and “the mental aspect of rugby” helped her “to be stronger at a time like this”. The athlete also believes that she was targeted for a fierce attack for being a woman. In an interview with the television channel Antenna 3, Held “I don’t want to be another one on the list of sexist aggressions, I defended myself for myself and for all of them”.

This fact left him some physical consequences, but this did not prevent him from playing again. This Saturday, Laura was with her team in a game for the league playoffs. “I don’t want to stop doing anything because this happened to me, I’m not going to get down, on the contrary. It gives me twice the strength ”, he stressed.

