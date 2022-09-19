A Russian bombardment endangered another nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine

General view of the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant, in Yuzhnoukrainsk, region of Mykolaiv (Reuters/archivo)

Ukraine on Monday accused Russia of having attacked the second largest nuclear power plant in the countryin the southern region of Mykolaivwhile the Ukrainian troops have crossed the strategic Oskil River and are already approaching the Lugansk province from the left bank, which the Kremlin considered taken in July.

“Russia endangers the whole world. We have to stop this before it’s too late!”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Telegram account.

In what is the latest episode of bombing in the territory of an atomic plant in Ukraine after the numerous attacks against the militarized central Zaporizhzhia, after midnight an Iskander missile fell 300 meters from the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plantaccording to the state company Energoatom.

The attack caused a brief power outage and one of the units of the Oleksandrivska hydroelectric power plant, which is part of the power complex in southern Ukraine, was switched off.

The three reactors at the South Nuclear Plant – visited by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in March – are operating normally, Energoatom said.

Satellite image of the nuclear plant in May (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

The Ukrainian Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko, in turn warned Europe that, if there is a “nuclear winter” due to Russian attacks against Ukrainian atomic facilities, then “the problem of high electricity prices will no longer be relevant.”

“Although it is not too late and a nuclear catastrophe is only a threat, we must stop Russia!” he also stressed.

Hours after the attack on Mykolaiv, Zelensky heard in kyiv at a meeting with the General Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief the latest reports on the situation on the front. According to the Presidency, the president evaluated “in detail the plan of action of the Armed Forces for a greater vacancy of the occupied territories.”

This incident takes place at a time when Russian forces are suffering several setbacks and have withdrawn from a large part of the northeast of the country following the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kharkov region. kyiv’s troops have also gained ground in the south, but more slowly.

But for several days, the Ukrainian advances seem to lose strength. Russia controls a large part of the Donbas basin (east) and the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia (south), after having annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Zelensky had promised in his traditional nightly speech to liberate more cities, including Yalta, on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014. This after kyiv’s troops had vacated more than 8,500 square kilometers and 388 towns in the province of Kharkov, in the east of the country.

“Perhaps it seems to someone now that after a series of victories we have a certain calm. But this is not a pause. This is the preparation for the next sequence” of liberated cities, Zelensky stressed.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

