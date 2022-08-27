A Russian bombardment in southern Ukraine left 5 dead, including two children aged eight and two

Starukh assured that there have been six attacks exclusively on residential buildings. The four-story house in which the family lived was one of the places attacked: “The upper floor was completely destroyed.”

At least five dead left a Russian bombardment in the village of Kamiankain the region of Zaporizhzhia south of Ukraine.

The regional leader Alexander Starukhpointed out that at the moment there are five dead as a result of the Russian attacks and warned that there may be more victims under the rubble, he explained on his Telegram channel.

“Russian inhumans killed Anastasia Borovyk and her two children, aged eight and two”, he wrote on his social network, before reporting that one of the victims was 29 years old and a cultural worker. Of the other two victims she has not revealed her identity.

The death of Borovyk and her two children was denounced on the Facebook page of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Methodological Center for Culture and Art.

“A great sorrow has come to our family of cultural workers from Zaporizhzhia. Today, during an attack, our comrade Anastasia Borovik, head of the cultural and mass sector of the Center for Culture and Leisure of the Kamensky village council of the Pology district, was killed. She died. She with two small children. A terrible sorrow, a terrible pain, ”she reads her in the statement.

Also, the regional leader expressed his condolences to families and friends. “There is no forgiveness for this crime,” he lamented.

BOMBARDEO A KHARKIV

the ukrainian authorities they also accused Russian forces of shelling Kharkiv’s city center overnightwhich would have caused at least one woman to have been injured, according to preliminary balances.

the regional governor, Oleg Sinegubovassured in his Telegram social network account that two Russian rockets have fallen around 2:00 (local time) in the center of the city, which caused damage to nearby homes.

Mayor, Igor Terejovalso reported damage to historic buildings and a school according to the news agency UNIAN.

The offensive in Kharkiv It is part of the Russian efforts to gain ground in the eastern part of Ukraine. In the last few hours, at least five people have been killed by a bombing in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Earlier, The United States and the European Union accused Russia of committing more “atrocities” in Ukraine and they warned him that he would have to answer for a bombing of a train station that left many dead.

Ukraine said the death toll from the attack on the train station in the southern town of Chaplino rose to 25 dead and 31 wounded, all of them civilians.

For its part, Russia said the train was full of military personnel heading from Dnipropetrovsk province to combat zones in eastern Ukraine, and that the shelling, which was by missile, killed more than 200 of them..

In Paris, the head of the UN nuclear inspectors, the Argentine Rafael Grossi, said that an agreement with Russia was “very, very close” to carry out an inspection of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine affected by the hostilities.

The bombing of the Chaplino train station occurred just on Ukraine’s Independence Day and after kyiv warned for several days that Russia was preparing a “particularly atrocious” action to coincide with the date.

In Geneva, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, urged Russian President Vladimir Putin “to put an end to the armed attack on Ukraine.”

(With information from Europe Press)

