A Russian bombing in southern Ukraine left at least 12 injured: two children are in serious condition

At least 12 people, including three children, were injured this Saturday in a Russian bombing in Voznesensk, not far from a nuclear power plant in the Mikolaiv region, in southern Ukraine, according to a balance sheet from the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office.

“According to provisional information, twelve people, including three children, were injured. Two children are in serious condition,” the prosecution said on Telegram.

Voznesensk, with about 30,000 inhabitants, is approximately 20 kilometers from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, the second most powerful in Ukraine, which has a total of four nuclear power plants.

The bombardment hit about a residential building and several housesspecified the state service for emergency situations on Facebook.

The Mikolaiv region, which regularly suffers from violent Russian shelling, borders Jerson, which has been almost totally occupied by Moscow troops since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

“Voznesensk. The terrorist country called Russia attacked a residential building”, denounced the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andréi Iermak.

“Our task is to ensure that not only the current generation of Russians are held accountable, but also their children and grandchildren. Russia will pay for everything”, he added.

The Ukrainian army indicated in turn on Telegram that it had shot down four Russian Kalibr-type cruise missiles near the city of Dnipro (central west) launched from the Black Sea.

And in Russian-occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram that the Ukrainians had bombed a Russian military base.

A drone attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea

Drone attack in Crimea

On the other hand, a drone attacked this Saturday the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea fleet in the port of Sevastopol, in the annexed Crimean peninsula.without causing victims, informed the governor of the city, Mijaí Razvozháev.

“I’m on the fleet staff. 25 minutes ago a drone crashed into the roof (…). no victims”, the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Razvozhaev called on the population to remain calm and, if possible, not to leave the house for at least an hour.

Initially, he stated thatunfortunately (the drone) was not shot down, although it was shot at from the bay”.

Shortly after, the governor rectified and assured that the drone was shot down by the anti-aircraft defense and fell on the roof of the fleet headquarterswhere it caught fire without causing much damage.

On July 31, at least five people were injured after a drone dropped an explosive device in the courtyard of the fleet headquarters, which forced the cancellation of the Navy Day celebrations, which are celebrated in That date.

