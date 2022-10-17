A Russian supersonic fighter-bomber crashed in a residential area near Ukraine: at least two dead

A Russian military plane crashed in a residential area of ​​Yeysk on Monday., a city in southwestern Russia near the Ukrainian border, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Defense Ministry. At the moment the authorities reported at least two dead and 15 wounded.

“On October 17, 2022, while taking off for a training flight from the military airfield of the Southern Military District, a Su-34 plane crashed,” the ministry said.

His statement said that the military aircraft had failed after “one of its engines caught fire during takeoff.”

“At the crash site of the Sukhoi Su-34, in the courtyard of a residential area, the aircraft’s fuel caught fire,” the ministry said, shortly after images on social media showed buildings engulfed in flames.

According to the authorities, the crew of the fighter jet managed to get to safety.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the accident and ordered health and emergencies ministers along with the local governor to go to the scene.

The fire reached five of the nine floors of a residential buildingaccording to the emergency services, cited by Russian state agencies.

The fire spread over 2,000 square meters, the services added.

(Photo: Twitter)

The regional governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, said on Telegram that “all fire and rescue units in the region are working to extinguish the fire.”

Yeysk, a city of 90,000 people, is home to a large Russian air base.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons that has been a key strike component of the Russian air force. The aircraft has seen extensive use during the war in Syria and the fighting in Ukraine..

Monday’s crash marked the 10th non-combat crash of a Russian fighter jet since Moscow sent its troops to Ukraine.

News in development…