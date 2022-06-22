A Russian tennis player changed her nationality to avoid exclusion from Wimbledon

Natela Dzalamidze adopted Georgian nationality to play at Wimbledon

the tournament of Wimbledonwhich will be played between June 27 and July 10, will not admit Russian or Belarusian tennis playersbecause of the sanctions imposed on those countries after the invasion of Russia a Ukraine that unleashed the war, started on February 24th. In this context, the player Natela Dzalamidzea native of Moscow, changed her nationality and appears on the official WTA roster as Georgian.

In this way, the doubles specialist who occupies the 43rd position in the international ranking will be able to be in the game together with her Serbian partner Aleksandra Krunic.

In this regard, the vice president of the Georgian Tennis Federation, Alexandr Metrevelideexpressed support for the adoptive player: “This is good news for Georgia, for its sport and for the popularization of the entire country.”

Of Georgian origin, but born in Moscow, Dzalamidzethroughout his sports career he competed defending the colors of Russia. “It was a conscious decision. Dzalamidze has long had a Georgian passport”, he stressed Metreveliwho also stressed that the athlete is well known and now “will compete for her historic homeland.”

For her part, the most prominent local tennis player, Leila Meskhi, bronze in doubles at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992he stated in statements to Efe that the step taken by Dzalamidze it is “very important to Georgia.” “Our country is known in tennis thanks to Nikoloz Basilashvili. Now we have the opportunity that in women’s tennis the Georgian flag will be present in the most prestigious tournaments”, said the Olympic legend.

Meanwhile, the president of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Steve Simonsaid Russian and Belarusian players “must not be excluded” of the tournaments for a “authoritarian leadership”, referring to the war. “They should not be penalized with exclusion from tournaments due to authoritarian leadership,” said the American manager in statements given to the BBC.

Due to the current situation, athletes from the region cannot compete under the name or flag of their country, nor play in team competitions. “You never know what the future may hold, but I can say that we have never prohibited athletes from participating in our tour due to the political positions that their leadership may take. It would take something very significant to change,” Simon stressed.

For their part, a group of affected players are analyzing making a court action against Wimbledon organizers, who denied them participation due to the war. The case is being handled by a French lawyer specialized in human rights and the fight against discrimination, who will try, as a first step, a conciliation, although they are also considering start legal actionaccording to the French newspaper The Team.

The decision of the organizers of the contest is a blow to the ambitions of the Russian Daniil Medvedevwho he will miss the second Grand Slam in addition to other previous tournaments, since he underwent surgery for a hernia. The Russian had clearly spoken out against the war and his compatriot Andrey Rublev -who maintained the same position- said that “many criticize me just because I’m Russian, but despite this I want to show that sport unites”.

The ban on Russian and Belarusian players has divided the tennis world, and last week, the US Open (last Grand Slam of the year) announced that he would not follow the example of Wimbledonwith players from both countries eligible to compete under a neutral flag.

