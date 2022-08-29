A safari through the ugliest city in the world, in the heart of Europe

Charleroi, a municipality 50 kilometers south of Brussels (EFE)

In the old town you can see some of those typically Belgian narrow and elongated facades with hints of Art-nouveau. In the surroundings there are abandoned factories, neglected neighborhoods with brick houses, graffiti and rubble. It is intuited that there were better times.

This is, broadly speaking, what strange eyes find when they arrive at the shores of Sambre to explore Charleroia municipality 50 kilometers south of Brussels, in Wallonia, with a reputation for being an aesthetic monstrosity.

Saint Benedict comes from the neighboring Netherlands and dates back to 2008, when readers of the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant they chose Charleroi as “the ugliest city in the world”.

The joke has been getting on and Charleroi now appears on internet lists with the least graceful cities known, along with Amman, Luanda, Los Angeles, Brazaville or Guatemala City.

”It is not so much that the city is ugly, but it is boring. Nothing happens, it’s not dynamic. When you have a certain intellectual or social level and you want to progress, you go to Brussels”, Nicolas Buissart comments to Efe next to some disused blast furnaces since 2008.

Buissart is a 42-year-old “carolo” multi-artist and acts as a guide to discover the ugliest things in the city through the Charleroi Adventure agency, whose website features a provocative claim: “Follow us on an urban safari and discover the place where Magritte’s mother committed suicide.”

Charleroi was founded in 1666, from a fortress erected under the rule of King Carlos II of Spain, to whom it owes its name. The French, the Austrians and the Dutch also passed through there. It shone with the industrial revolution thanks to coal and industry, continued to grow at the beginning of the 20th century and lasted until after the Great Wars.

But in the sixties it began to decline and in the last part of the century its decline accelerated on the backs of globalization: many industries closed and the urban landscape was watered by unemployment, drugs and crime, problems that still persist.

The last big blow to Charleroi was given by the closure of the Caterpillar factory in 2016, which took 2,000 jobs ahead. The site is still empty, but the construction of a Legoland amusement park is being negotiated.

In front of a cable factory, a boat probes the canal in search of scrap metal, an image that Bruissart uses to reflect on the future of Charleroi: “the future lies in the recycling industry, taking advantage of the canals”, he says.

A few meters away, three young people walk around the area with the air of tourists. They are from Antwerp, the wealthy city in the Flemish north of Belgium.

“I’ve always wanted to visit Charleroi because it has a reputation for being a very ugly city and I think there is beauty in ugliness,” says Matthew.

But it’s not all decadence the city that in 1938 saw the birth of Spirou magazine, a showcase for The Smurfs, Lucky Luke or Largo Winch.

Although unemployment is still close to 20%, Charleroi’s socioeconomic indicators have improved somewhat in the last decade, the city boasts of a certain resurgence and there are exciting projects on the horizon: Google will invest 500 million euros in a data center and also Europe’s largest biotechnology school is being built.

”It is no longer the Charleroi that we knew before. There are many companies that settle here because there are (fiscal) advantages with respect to Brussels, the center offers leisure, it is pedestrianized, there are many restaurants, a shopping center…”, the director of the Ibis hotel at the station tells Efe. train, Ovidio Matis.

The dictionary of the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language defines “beautiful” as something “that, due to the perfection of its forms, pleases the eye or the ear and, by extension, the spirit”. And for “ugly” it includes meanings such as “devoid of beauty and beauty”, “causing displeasure or aversion” and “bad or unfavorable in appearance”.

Perhaps Charleroi fits the second block of definitions better, but it is difficult to reach an irrefutable conclusion.

Socrates already debated with Hippias about beauty more than 2,000 years ago, a topic taken up later by Kant, Hegel, Nietzsche or Umberto Eco, which gives an idea of ​​how complex it is to define what is beautiful and why, without even incurring in that the canons of beauty change over time.

Charleroi, whose tourist office describes it as “the cradle of the unusual”, contributes a grain of sand to this reflection because if the ugly did not exist, perhaps the beautiful would not be able to be distinguished either.

