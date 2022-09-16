New data on immunity against COVID-19 revealed

One in three people (36%) who became infected from COVID-19 and who were not vaccinated no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection, according to a seroprevalence study carried out on 1,076 people between 43 and 72 years of age in Catalonia before the Omicron variant was predominant.

The study, published in the journal ‘BMC Medicine’, has revealed that the type of vaccine, age, and mental health are factors strongly associated with the level of antibodies after vaccination, and demonstrates the need to be vaccinated despite having been infected.

The work, which also confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is greater and longer lasting, has been co-led by the Institute of Barcelona Global Health (ISGlobal) and the German Trias and Pujol Institute (IGTP), with the support of the Daniel Bravo Andreu Private Foundation (FPDBA).

As explained by ISGlobal researcher Manolis Kogevinas, “most of the serological studies carried out after vaccination against COVID focused on specific groups, such as health personnel, and did not distinguish between people with or without previous infection, or did not have clinical data. and immunological of said infection”.

A scientific study revealed that 36% of those infected with COVID-19 without a vaccine do not have antibodies after a year

Therefore, in this study have made a second measurement in a population cohort of Catalonia six months after the start of vaccination (the first was just after the first lockdown) to monitor the level and type of antibodies against five viral antigens: the entire Spike (S) protein, the RBD receptor-binding domain, the S2 fragment, the entire Nucleocapsid (N) protein, or the N-terminal fragment.

They have also used information obtained from a questionnaire and from health records to identify factors that potentially determine the magnitude and duration of response in unvaccinated, vaccinated, or vaccinated and infected persons.

In total, they included 1,076 people in the analysis, between the ages of 43 and 72, and found that 36% of infected but unvaccinated people no longer had antibodies detected one year after infection, particularly in people over 60. years and smokers.

Also that in people with previous infection, vaccination induced antibody levels considerably higher than in people without previous infection, levels strongly associated with the magnitude of the response during infection.

“Our data underscores the importance of vaccinating people, even if they have been previously infected, and confirm that hybrid immunity is superior and longer lasting. This means that people who have been vaccinated but have not passed the infection would need a booster before those who have passed it”, has summarized the researcher Marianna Karachaliou.

Research published by the journal ‘BMC Medicine’ showed that the type of vaccine, age, and mental health are factors strongly associated with the level of immunity

The research has revealed that the factor most strongly associated with the level of antibodies is the type of vaccine and that Moderna’s Spikevax was the one that generated the most antibodies.

In addition, according to the authors, other factors also seem to play a role: people over 60 or with mental illness had lower levels of antibodies after vaccination.

“The association between mental health and antibody response requires further investigation, but it is known that people with disorders such as depression, chronic stress or schizophrenia have a lower response to vaccination in general,” specified ISGlobal researcher Carlota Dobaño.

Among vaccinated individuals, only 2.1% had no antibodies at the time of testing and approximately 1% had a post-vaccination infection.

(With information from EFE)

