A Scream Reboot Is Happening, And The Directors Are Perfect

Jason Blum confirmed his curiosity in acquiring the Scream property prior to now as nicely, however the franchise is in good arms right here with the Prepared Or Not administrators helming the venture. When the primary movie of its variety was launched again in 1996, it used a ton of horror cliches in a intelligent technique to develop into a refreshing entry within the style. It kickstarted the careers of Neve Campbell together with that includes Drew Barrymore, Dave Arquette and Courtney Cox in roles they’re nonetheless notably remembered for.