A second asteroid hit Earth during the extinction of the dinosaurs

The mass extinction that the Earth experienced 66 million years ago could have been caused by the collision of more than one asteroid

The most convincing theory of extinction of the dinosaurs was the impact of a large asteroid that fell in Chicxulub, Mexico 66 million years ago. But this theory should now be modified, that evidence of a second major impact has been discovered.

Scientists have found another crater that suggests a ‘twin’ asteroid impact under the North Atlantic Ocean near Africa. The new depression, called the Nadir crater, have a diameter of 8,5 km and is believed to have been caused by a space rock from 400 m widethe researchers report in a Science Advances article.

The Nadir crater had been hidden for decades, as it is found more than 300 m below the seabed, about 400 km off the coast of Guinea, in West Africa.

Location of Nadir Crater off the coast of Guinea, Africa

It was discovered by chance when Hugh Nicholson, geologist at Heriot-Watt University (Scotland), studied the tectonics of the Atlantic Ocean to find out what it was like 100 million years ago. However, by sending vibrations down to the seabed, Nicholson found a deep cavitywhich due to its circular shape indicated an impact of a space body.

Nicholson had been analyzing data from seismic surveys, looking for a place to drill, to better understand past climate changes on Earth. Such surveys, often obtained by oil and gas prospectors, record the different layers of rock and sediment underground, often as deep as several kilometers.

“ These investigations are like an ultrasound of the Earth. I’ve probably spent the last 20 years playing them, but I’ve never seen anything like this. The Nadir shape is diagnostic of an asteroid impact. It has a raised rim surrounding a raised central area and then outwardly extending debris layers, which is consistent for large impact craters.”

The dinosaurs could not survive the sudden climate change caused by the dust in the atmosphere due to the impact of the space object

“It also has what it seems to be material ejected outside the crater, with very chaotic sedimentary deposits that extend for tens of kilometers outside the crater. The features are simply not consistent with other cratering processes such as salt mining or volcano collapse,” he added.

Nicholson and his team believe that the crater was caused by an asteroid that collided with Earth about 66 million years ago. This is around the same time that the Chicxulub asteroid hit Earth off the coast of what is now Yucatan, Mexico, and wiped out the dinosaurs.

Sean Gulick, one of the discoverers of the Chicxulub impact, congratulated the team on this find. “Although it is much smaller than the extinction caused by the Chicxulub impact, it isIts very existence compels us to investigate the possibility of an impact cluster in the late Cretaceous“, said. It is estimated that the asteroid she created the Chicxulub crater in the Gulf of Mexico was about 12 kilometers in diameter. It opened up a depression 200 kilometers wide and, in the process, unleashed powerful earthquakes, tsunamis and a global firestorm.

The impact of the great meteorite was in what is now Mexico

The impact hurled so much dusty material into the sky that the Earth sank into a deep freeze. The dinosaurs could not withstand the climatic shock. By comparison, the effects of an asteroid capable of causing a Nadir-sized crater would have been much smaller. Based on seismic data, the sediments impacted by the asteroid probably correspond to the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary, a sedimentary layer that marks the end of the Cretaceous period and the last known appearance of dinosaurs. However, there is some uncertainty about the precise timing of the impact, limited by the resolution of the data.

“Despite 4 billion years of asteroids hitting Earth, only 200 have been discovered. So it’s exciting news every time a new potential impact is discovered, especially in the hard-to-explore marine environment,” Gulick said. “Our simulations suggest that this crater was caused by the collision of a 400-meter-wide asteroid in 500-800 meters of water,” explained Veronica Bray of the University of Arizona. According to the simulations, the impact of the asteroid would have caused a tsunami of one kilometer in height, as well as earthquakes of magnitude 6.5.

Veronica Bray, pictured here during a visit to the meteor crater in northern Arizona, is an expert on cratering. Credit: Sarah Sutton/Lunar and Planetary Laboratory

Although it is much smaller than the global cataclysm of the Chicxulub impact, Nadir will have contributed significantly to the local devastation. And if we have found a ‘brother’ of Chicxulub, the question arises: Are there others? The estimated size of the asteroid would put it roughly on par with the asteroide Bennuthe objective of OSIRIS-REx , NASA’s asteroid sample return mission led by UArizona. According to Bray’s calculations, the energy released by the impact that caused the Nadir crater would have been about 1,000 times greater than the tsunami caused by the enormous underwater eruption of the volcano Tonga-Hunga Sa’apai in the Polynesian country of Tonga last January. fifteen.

“These are preliminary simulations and need to be refined as we get more data,” Bray said, “but they do provide important new insights into the possible ocean depths in this area at the time of impact.”. Nicholson and his team suspect that the Nadir crater may have been formed by the breakup of a parent asteroid or by an asteroid flow at that time. However, to prove their theory, they will need to drill into the seabed and collect rock samples from the crater.

