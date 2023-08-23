A Security Guard At Taylor Swift’s Show Says He Was Fired Because He Asked Fans To Share Photos Of Him:

Calvin Denker, a security guard who went viral a while back for singing along to Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” at a few of her Eras Tour shows, says he was fired after he asked fans to send them photos of himself upon the job with Swift on stage.

At Swift’s Minneapolis show, Denker was stationed within front of the main stage. He said he asked friends within the crowd to send him videos and pictures of him singing along.

His old boss didn’t seem to mind that Denker sang along to Taylor Swift’s songs, which made millions of TikTokers happy.

However, he didn’t like it when Denker handed out notes to people in the crowd asking them to send him photos and videos.

Later, The Security Guard Said That The Pictures Were Taken Through The Wall And That His Own Phone Was Never Used:

“The HR woman who phoned me couldn’t tell me what I did wrong since I didn’t do anything other than ask for photos,” he said. He also said that the photos were taken behind the wall and that he never used his own phone.

“Most importantly, I made sure Taylor Swift had been safe and that all her fans enjoyed a good time. I did my job as long as I attended that show.”

Denker says he offered to take down his TikTok videos, where he talks about how he got the security job and is watched by millions of people, if it would help him keep his job.

But according to his TikTok post, HR didn’t get back to him. Denker stated that after the mess, he received more jobs, this time at an Ed Sheeran show.

After Working For Seven Hours, I Was Fired For No Reason:

But he says that after a seven-hour shift, HR came up to him and told him he was fired for good.

“A couple of managers got to me to make sure I wouldn’t make any videos, yet a lot of them seemed really nice and ready to give me an additional chance,” Denker said. Denker said that HR came up to him after his seven-hour shift at Sheeran’s show and told him he was fired for good.

He Disagrees With The Reasons Why He Was Fired:

Even though he doesn’t agree alongside the reasons for his firing, Denker has no regrets. He took the security job in the first place so he wouldn’t have to pay for tickets to see Swift perform live.

“I have the opportunity to work a single of the coolest concerts ever, and I have to work it twice, so that’s great,” he said, adding that he has “no hard feelings” toward his former boss.

Denker isn’t bringing Swiftie to work just to see her perform, either. Davis Perrigo tells Live that getting a security job to get free tickets to Swift’s Nashville show was “easy.”

Denker Isn’t The Initial Swiftie To Get A Job Simply To See Her Perform:

“I basically just took out a form on the internet and showed up on the day of,” he said, adding that he hadn’t planned to work at the music.

“My initial strategy was to file for security, show up, then not even clock in. I was just going to be a fan and find a vacant seat,” he said. When Perrigo saw how close his shift was with the stage, he changed his mind.

He then went popular for singing along to Taylor Swift’s song “Style” at work. But unlike Denker, he didn’t lose his job, and he hopes to be in charge of security at other events in the future.